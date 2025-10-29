The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fairseat House, on the market for £4.25m, was once home to Maria Robinson, fiancée of Wallace Hartley, the violinist who led the Titanic’s band to their final, haunting performance as the ship went down in 1912.

Wallace, who spent much of his life in Yorkshire after his family moved to Dewsbury, played violin with the Huddersfield Philharmonic Orchestra before joining an agency that placed musicians on transatlantic liners.

The German rosewood violin he carried onto the Titanic was a 1910 gift from Maria, given to mark their engagement.

Fairseat House, Boston Spa. Picture: Croft Residential.

Fairseat House was part of that story. It is believed to have been the last place the couple saw each other. “I didn’t know anything about the connection before we bought the property,” says Sharon Walton, who has restored the home with her husband, Dan.

The house, which is over 200 years old and originally known as St Ives, had faded from its status as one of Boston Spa’s grandest residences. In the 1970s, it was carved into four apartments, two of which eventually fell into complete disrepair. By the time Sharon first saw it, the shutters were fading and the building was tired, but even then she knew it was special.

She and Dan, who run development firm Red Tree Developments, had admired the house long before they owned it. “We moved in nearby and when I saw this most beautiful house that had blue shutters on, and was in total disrepair, I said, one day we're going to buy that house,” she says.

When it came on the market, they moved quickly. What followed was a two-year restoration project - a labour of love and, at times, frustration. “It was not in the state it should have been. It was quite upsetting to see that everything had been ripped out. So we tried to put it back to the grandeur that it actually deserves,” Sharon says.

The dining room, which overlooks the garden, is perfect for a Christmas gathering. Picture: Croft Residential

They stripped out the remains of four apartments and set about returning it to a single six bedroom residence of almost 9,000 sq ft.

Sharon admits she had hoped the process might reveal some physical trace of its past. “You would think in such an old building that we would find things in there, but there just wasn't. So we tried to put all the ceiling roses back in, put chandeliers in and just make it feel something like it would have done a couple of hundred years ago.”

Today, Fairseat House is a gleaming, classically styled home with a cinema room, games space, sauna, gym, sweeping staircase, vast family kitchen and a south-west facing terrace. Mature trees edge the grounds and a long pebble drive curves in from the electric gates.

Sauna at Fairseat House, Boston Spa. Picture: Croft Residential

Despite its size and splendour, Sharon insists it still feels like a home. "We wanted to make sure it had a big living kitchen for the modern family, and a proper dining room for Christmas that overlooks the garden.”