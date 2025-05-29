Stylish Leeds three bedroom semi-detached house in Leeds for £230,000 | Purplebricks

Stylish Leeds semi for £230,000 with three bedrooms and modern kitchen

This well-maintained three-bedroom semi-detached house in Leeds is listed for £230,000. With a sleek kitchen, landscaped garden, and a peaceful cul-de-sac location, it’s an ideal home for first-time buyers, families, or anyone seeking a move-in-ready property close to local amenities.

To see all the pictures, take a virtual tour and book a viewing, visit Purplebricks here . You’ll get the full feel for just how much space this home offers across three smartly laid out floors.

The property features a bright and airy lounge, a contemporary kitchen/diner with integrated appliances, and French doors opening to a private rear garden — perfect for entertaining or unwinding.

Upstairs includes three good-sized bedrooms and a modern family bathroom. With driveway parking and a front lawn, the home is set in a quiet residential area with excellent transport links into Leeds city centre and beyond.

This home is one of dozens available in Leeds on Purplebricks. Click here to see more https://www.purplebricks.co.uk/search/property-for-sale/location-leeds .

At a glance

This three-bedroom semi-detached house in Leeds is listed for £230,000

Features include a modern kitchen/diner, bright living room and landscaped rear garden

Three bedrooms and a stylish family bathroom

Driveway parking and front garden

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac with easy access to Leeds and local schools

Freehold property in excellent condition throughout

Don’t miss your chance — homes like this in Leeds are snapped up quickly.

