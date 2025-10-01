The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Spread over three floors, with a private courtyard, the house, on St Paul’s Street, offers a rare alternative to apartment living in the city. The property has flipped between office and residential space over the decades. The current owners, who bought it nine years ago, were looking for a city base with room for pets and visiting family - something they say proved difficult to find.

“We were looking for a spacious, freehold home where we could keep our two dogs and a cat, but properties like that are rare in Leeds city centre,” says owner Simon Butler, who moved into the house with his wife after their two children had gone to university.

“This house gave us the flexibility we were looking for. It’s just a five-minute walk to Leeds station, which made commuting easy, and you can also get a direct bus to the airport from the bottom of the street.”

The house contains a huge open plan kitchen/dining/living area with AGA and parquet flooring. Picture: Jenna-Leigh Photography

The house had been empty for a year when the family bought it. It was structurally sound, but required cosmetic work. “We had it completely repainted and refubished the bathrooms. The parquet flooring was hidden under old carpet, which we took up - that was a real discovery,” he says. “We haven’t done major renovations, but we’ve gradually put our own style into it.”

The courtyard, previously neglected, is now a green outdoor space with timber decking and planting. “It used to have mission brown floorboards and black iron spikes on the walls,” says Simon.

“We replaced all of that and added greenery - vines, shrubs, climbers. It’s full of birds and insects now, and we’ve had barbecues and parties out there. It connects really well with the kitchen and lounge, so it’s a good social space.”

Inside, the rooms are generously proportioned, and the layout has proved adaptable over the years.

The property features high ceilings, sash windows and many period features throughout. Picture: Jenna-Leigh Photography

“During Covid, there were five of us working from home, including one of our children’s partners, and we all had space,” he says. “There’s also a cellar and extra storage space for bikes and other things down the side of the house.”

From the upper floors, the house has a clear view of St Paul’s House, the Grade II-listed Venetian-Gothic building designed by Thomas Ambler in the 19th century. “It’s an iconic building,” says Simon. “And across the road is Park Square, which functions as another garden, without the maintenance.”

Having now decided to downsize, the couple say they’ll miss the location most of all. “You can walk to the canal, the theatre, the art gallery, the station - everything is close. And inside the house, there’s still a sense of privacy and space. It’s been a very good place to live,” he says.

The second floor bedrooms have additional mezzanine areas. Jenna-Leigh Photography

Ian Darley, from Zenko City Living, adds: “For those seeking a true city centre home...it represents an exceptional opportunity.”