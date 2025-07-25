Superb development opportunity at £2m farmstead in North Yorkshire village

The property, which is set within 4.17 acres in the village of Baldersby St James, near Thirsk, is a six-bedroom detached farmhouse last occupied in 2022, which requires general refurbishment.

Alongside the main house are traditional barns with potential for residential conversion, supported by a favourable pre-application response from North Yorkshire Council. A barn to the south-east has Class Q approval for conversion to a detached dwelling.

The site is offered for sale as a whole, or in two lots. The farmhouse and traditional buildings form the main lot, with the approved barn offered as a secondary lot. Modern agricultural buildings to the rear are to be demolished as part of the sale, opening up far-reaching views.

The Brooms is on the market for £2m with GSC Grays. Visit gscgrays.co.uk or call 01423 590500.

1 . Development opportunity The Brooms includes a substantial detached house to modernise, an extensive range of traditional barns suitable for residential conversion plus a further barn with Class Q approval. They all enjoy an enviable country setting between Thirsk and Ripon. Photo: GSC Grays Photo Sales

2 . Generous space The imposing detached farmhouse has 4,000 sq ft of accommodation arranged over three floors. Photo: GSC Grays Photo Sales

3 . Well-proportioned layout The house includes six or seven bedrooms and four reception rooms. Photo: GSC Grays Photo Sales