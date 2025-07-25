Superb development opportunity at £2m farmstead in North Yorkshire village

By lizzie murphy
Published 25th Jul 2025, 11:45 BST
The Brooms is a long-held family farmstead that has come to market after nearly 100 years.

The property, which is set within 4.17 acres in the village of Baldersby St James, near Thirsk, is a six-bedroom detached farmhouse last occupied in 2022, which requires general refurbishment.

Alongside the main house are traditional barns with potential for residential conversion, supported by a favourable pre-application response from North Yorkshire Council. A barn to the south-east has Class Q approval for conversion to a detached dwelling.

The site is offered for sale as a whole, or in two lots. The farmhouse and traditional buildings form the main lot, with the approved barn offered as a secondary lot. Modern agricultural buildings to the rear are to be demolished as part of the sale, opening up far-reaching views.

The Brooms is on the market for £2m with GSC Grays. Visit gscgrays.co.uk or call 01423 590500.

The Brooms includes a substantial detached house to modernise, an extensive range of traditional barns suitable for residential conversion plus a further barn with Class Q approval. They all enjoy an enviable country setting between Thirsk and Ripon.

1. Development opportunity

The Brooms includes a substantial detached house to modernise, an extensive range of traditional barns suitable for residential conversion plus a further barn with Class Q approval. They all enjoy an enviable country setting between Thirsk and Ripon. Photo: GSC Grays

Photo Sales
The imposing detached farmhouse has 4,000 sq ft of accommodation arranged over three floors.

2. Generous space

The imposing detached farmhouse has 4,000 sq ft of accommodation arranged over three floors. Photo: GSC Grays

Photo Sales
The house includes six or seven bedrooms and four reception rooms.

3. Well-proportioned layout

The house includes six or seven bedrooms and four reception rooms. Photo: GSC Grays

Photo Sales
The rear portion of the house requires comprehensive modernisation.

4. Update needed

The rear portion of the house requires comprehensive modernisation. Photo: GSC Grays

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:North YorkshireThirsk
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice