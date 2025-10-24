Superb stone cottage with rare upstairs sun room for sale in historic estate village

Lizzie Murphy
By Lizzie Murphy

Property Editor

Published 24th Oct 2025, 11:45 BST
For generations, the Worsley family shaped Hovingham in North Yorkshire, its influence still seen across the village.

At the heart of the community stands St Bede’s, a period cottage facing The Green. Behind its pantile roof, the property is built in traditional stone, typical of Hovingham’s historic architecture. The ground floor includes an entrance hall, dining area and breakfast space with Travertine flooring.

At the front of the house, a sitting room overlooks The Green, while at the rear an open-plan area incorporates kitchen, dining and study spaces.

On the first floor, the principal bedroom has an en-suite shower room, dressing cupboard and access to a south-facing sunroom. Two further bedrooms and a bathroom with Travertine finishes complete the layout. Outside, a flagged terrace links the property to the High Street.

St Bede’s is on the market with a guide price of £365,000 with Humberts York, 01904 611828.

