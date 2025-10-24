At the heart of the community stands St Bede’s, a period cottage facing The Green. Behind its pantile roof, the property is built in traditional stone, typical of Hovingham’s historic architecture. The ground floor includes an entrance hall, dining area and breakfast space with Travertine flooring.

At the front of the house, a sitting room overlooks The Green, while at the rear an open-plan area incorporates kitchen, dining and study spaces.

On the first floor, the principal bedroom has an en-suite shower room, dressing cupboard and access to a south-facing sunroom. Two further bedrooms and a bathroom with Travertine finishes complete the layout. Outside, a flagged terrace links the property to the High Street.

St Bede’s is on the market with a guide price of £365,000 with Humberts York, 01904 611828.

1 . Desirable position St Bede’s lies in a prime position facing The Green in the centre of the beautiful Estate village of Hovingham. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer Photo Sales

2 . Well paved The entrance hall and the dining and breakfast areas adjacent to the kitchen have travertine stone floors. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer Photo Sales

3 . Ready to use The well equipped fitted kitchen has a wooden floor, ceramic worksurfaces, base cupboards, plumbing for washing machine, integrated dishwasher, double oven and four-ring halogen hob. Photo: Matt Hillier Photographer Photo Sales