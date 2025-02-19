The Gatehouse, Wetherby Picture: GSC Grays

The Gatehouse in Wetherby ticked a lot of boxes for the couple five years ago. It was near their previous family home in Thorp Arch, it had a beautiful but smaller garden, and it was only a 10-minute walk into the centre of Wetherby.

"I think there is something a bit special about the house in the niche of where it’s positioned in the market place,” says John.

"When we bought the house we saw that it was old fashioned and took the opportunity to restore the attraction both internally and externally and we thoroughly enjoy what we’ve done,” he adds.

The detached property, situated in an exclusive gated development is arranged as an ‘upside-down’ house with the bedrooms on the ground floor and the living space above so that the views can be enjoyed from the sitting room, kitchen and the beautiful terrace to the side of the house.

It is currently used as a four bedroom house but there’s an opportunity to convert John’s ‘man-cave’/TV room on the ground floor into a fifth bedroom.

"The previous owner had a gym in there but we reconfigured the space into what I call my man cave where I watch my sport,” he says.

There is also flexibility to create a self contained annexe on the ground floor for dependent relatives/teenagers or for multi generational living. On the ground floor there is a reception hall with central staircase leading to the first floor. There are two double bedrooms at the front of the property both with built in wardrobes, a house bathroom, a walk in cloakroom cupboard leading to inner hall, a snug/bedroom, a guest bedroom with en-suite shower room and a separate wc and utility room. The landing on the first floor is a lovely open space with a pretty wrought iron balustrade that flows seamlessly from the reception hall.

Off the landing is the charming sitting room with a feature marble fire surround and superb media wall. There are sliding doors to the front which lead to the balcony.

"The sitting room is probably the nicest room for relaxing, formally or informally,” says John.

At the front of the property is the immaculate living, dining and kitchen room with a large centre island. At the side of the kitchen is a feature window overlooking the beautiful terraced garden. In addition to the kitchen is a useful pantry and side entrance hall.

The master bedroom has a stunning ensuite bathroom which has been recently installed including a beautiful bath and separate walk-in shower .

A useful office space with built in storage leads to the delightful garden room.

It house also includes a multi purpose room that lends itself to an entertaining space directly opening to the main patio.

“In the springtime, the birdsong here is amazing because of all the trees that surround the front of the property. It’s very private,” says Liz.

Now the couple are planning to downsize again but stay in the area. “This will hopefully be the final phase of downsizing,” says John. “We have things in mind. We might even do another restoration job.”