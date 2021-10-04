This DIY camper van conversion led to a new Dales based business making motorhome furniture

3. Small but perfectly formed

This smaller camper van features the couple's bespoke furniture. Having tested and worked out how to refine some of the built-in furniture they had designed and made for their conversion, they decided to start their own business. The couple are now based in Horton in Ribblesdale, where they run Contour Campers, designing, making and fitting bespoke campervan furniture. Prices start from £3,000 to £4,000. They also rent out two camper vans, including their original one that is out on hire until January next year. The furniture is designed and made bespoke for each individual van. It can be flat-packed and delivered to clients to fit themselves or customers can leave their campervan with Tom and Caitlin for a week and they will fit it for them.