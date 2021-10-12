Take a look inside this family home in Sheffield’s conservation area of Nether Edge

This family home in Sheffield's Nether Edge is brimming with period features

In 2014, the couple, who have three sons, Leo nine, Toby, six, and Frank, who is almost two, extended the Victorian footprint of the house into the rear garden and to the side. This made the kitchen larger and added an adjacent utility room with a dressing room and family bathroom above.

The cobalt blue kitchen, designed and fitted by My Father’s Heart, a local company specialising in kitchens and bespoke fitted furniture, truly is at the heart of this home.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s the family room,” says George. “The boys sit around the island for breakfast, and it’s where they have their tea. It’s also where most of the socialising happens. We wanted to create that inside/outside feeling, so we have fitted two sets of bi-fold doors to really open up the space.”

The Cooke family have extended the house to create a larger kitchen

The low-maintenance garden, with two decked seating areas, raised planting beds, a paved patio area, and an activity area with a climbing wall and a covered play den, has been designed with both adults and children in mind.

The Cookes restored the bay-windowed living room to highlight the Victorian period features such as coving and picture rails. “We’ve tried to keep as many as we could,” says George. “We also replaced the UPvC windows with double-glazed timber sashes.”

New herringbone parquet flooring stretches from the hallway into the kitchen. On the ground floor there is a separate dining room with a fireplace. Upstairs are four good-sized bedrooms, the dressing room (which could be a potential fifth bedroom), and the family bathroom, where the Cookes have fitted a free-standing bath and separate shower. Outside there is off-street parking for two cars and an electric vehicle charging point.

George says that the house is ideal for a busy professional family. “However, the boys have something like 14 cousins, so we’re a big family and we like to have people over to stay,” says George. “We’ve found a larger house nearby with six bedrooms so we will have even more room to spread out.”

The Cooke's have fitted a free-standing bath inthe family bathroom

St Ronan’s Road, Nether Edge, Sheffield, £500,000

www.spencersestateagents.co.uk