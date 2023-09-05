It’s easy to see the appeal of this property, which is new on the market in Sandsend, near Whitby, where it has exceptional views across the beach to the sea beyond.

The two to three bedroom home is in a former hotel that was built in the late Victorian era to accommodate the wave of tourism sparked by George Hudson’s new railway lines. The property was converted to apartments in the 1960s.

Apartment 9, now for sale, is one of the largest homes in the building at over 1,300 square feet and has triple aspect windows that deliver fabulous views and an abundance of natural light. The fabulous flat was extensively renovated 10 years ago, including roof repairs, high levels of insulation and soundproofing plus a full rewire and new plumbing, timber treatment and new double-glazed windows installed throughout.

The layout was also cleverly reconfigured to suit modern-day lifestyles and there are now bright, open plan living and dining areas surrounding a kitchen with breakfast bar. There is also an office/separate lounge that could serve as a third bedroom.

The existing two bedrooms are both good-sized doubles and are served by two bathrooms. The property also has several fitted cupboards providing plenty of storage space.

Making the most of the sea-front position, all of the principal rooms are at the front, enjoying coastal views. The apartment also benefits from being owned as freehold, with the shared communal areas of the building bound by a lease which restricts holiday lets.

Carter Jonas say that the property’s generous size lends itself to being a full-time home but would equally make an ideal low-maintenance second home in Sandsend which, as many of us know, is a jewel in the crown of the Yorkshire coast with the North York Moors on the doorstep. It is for sale for offers over £550,000. For details visit Carter Jonas, York, 01904 558200.

