This magnificent period home for sale on the outskirts of Rothwell, Leeds, has been lavishly decorated and is attracting attention thanks to its location and its fabulous maximalist interiors that echo its roots in the Victorian era.

The Victorian house on Leadwell Lane is on the market for £850,000 with Emsleys estate agents and Emsleys director Jared Thomas says: "Every room is more astonishing than the last. This Victorian house has been restored and decorated with unique precision. It has been updated to respect the heart and character of its original period, merging characterful features with contemporary finishing to create a beautifully presented dwelling."

The carefully restored six-bedroom property, which was the first house in Rothwell to have electricity, has far-reaching views and comes with an adjoining coach house and 0.5 acres of land that is "ripe for development", according to Emsleys, which also suggests that the home could be converted into a boutique hotel.

The house has a gated private drive, a detached double garage and a coach house, a rear garden with a Koi Carp pond and purpose-built kennels. Inside, the property has an entrance hall, lounge, living room, kitchen, dining room, inner hall, boot room, sauna, downstairs shower room and sunroom. and two lower ground floor cellars. On the first floor are three double bedrooms, a house bathroom and separate W.C. On the second floor are four further bedrooms and a large bathroom. Visit www.emsleyestateagents.co.uk

1. Maximalist style The house has been decorated with its roots in mind and so it is grand and maximalist Photo: Emsleys Photo Sales

2. Original features Many of the original features, including fireplaces and coving, have been reinstated Photo: Emsleys Photo Sales

3. Garden views The conservatory is a sun trap and looks out over the beautiful gardens Photo: Emsleys Photo Sales

4. Collections Collections of paintings, furniture and accessories show the owners' love of a period when interiors were the more lavish the better Photo: Emsleys Photo Sales