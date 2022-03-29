This fabulous country house on Hebden Road, Grassington, was built in the 1990s and is a rare chance to buy one of the best homes on a quiet fringe of this delightful Yorkshire Dales village, now famous for playing a leading role in the Channel 5 series All Creatures Great and Small. The property, named Hawkwind, has over 4,300 sq.ft of space and has been carefully renovated and updated over the past five years.

Set in gardens and grounds of 1.6 acres, it has glorious views to the south across unspoilt Upper Wharfedale. Inside, there are three principal reception rooms, two of which have wood-burning stoves. The grond floor also has a reception hall, with coats room and cloakroom, a large dining kitchen enjoying dual aspect views and a separate utility which also connects with the triple garage.

The first floor has five bedrooms, two of which have their own en suites, and there is a playroom and large games room which, combined, runs across the full width of the triple garage block. This could be adapted to provide additional accommodation, subject to consents. The property's recent modernisation has included a new 2,500 litre bunded oil tank and Grant Vortex boiler, solar PV panels, Navitas solar thermal hot water system, an LG energy storage battery, a weather compensation control system, new windows and doors, a new roof, new kitchen and three new bathrooms all with underfloor heating. The house also jointly owns a further 25 acres of grass and woodland with three other properties that together make up the Grassington Park Estate.

Hawkwind is on the market for £1.6m with Dacre, Son and Hartley, www.dacres.co.uk. Nearby Grassington has shops, pubs/restaurants and sports clubs. There is a primary school and Upper Wharfedale secondary school is in the adjoining community of Threshfield. Skipton is 11 miles away and has a train station with services to Leeds and London.

1. Room with a view This reception room has fabulous rural views over countryside Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley Photo Sales

2. Back story This elevation of the modern country house shows its true scale. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley Photo Sales

3. Dales vista The house is set in beautiful Upper Wharfedale countryside and boasts senational views Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley Photo Sales

4. What's cooking? The large, no expense spared kitchen with room for dining is the hub of the house and there is a separate utility room. Photo: Dacre, Son & Hartley Photo Sales