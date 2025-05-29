Taylor Wimpey announces half its Leeds development is now sold

New homes in Leeds have proved so popular with buyers that housebuilder Taylor Wimpey has announced that half of the development has now sold.

Based just off of the Leeds ring road between Horsforth and West Park, Woodside Vale, which launched in 2022, will deliver 299 homes plus areas of public open space with improved connectivity to surrounding public footpaths.

The development, in Clayton Wood Road, is bringing to life the former Woodside Quarry, which had stood redundant for more than 20 years. Enclosed by ancient woodland, Woodside Vale provides views over Leeds and towards Emley Moor thanks to its elevated position and three tier design.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: "Since it launched, Woodside Vale has been a flagship development for us and is part of our Elite Collection.

“The views over the city alone make this an exceptional site, and those views will open up even more as we continue building in this elevated position.

“Housing supply has been limited in this area in the past and we always knew it would be popular and so we are delighted that half of this prestigious development has now sold. It means a new, vibrant community is being created here in homes that are energy efficient and designed for modern living in a development surrounded by ancient woodland.”

The development has two four-bedroom show homes, the Corkham and Manford, plus a four-bedroom semi-detached Elliston. There is also a feature bug hotel which spells out the name of the development.

As part of the design, Woodside Vale also has two ecological corridors that sit between the new homes, extending north and east. The corridors aim to support the movement of local wildlife, especially Great Crested Newts.