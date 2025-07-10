Taylor Wimpey awards local community group, CPAD IB Fund, with £1000

Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire has awarded £1,000 to CPAD IB Fund after the local community project was named winner of the homebuilder's Community Chest competition.

After launching its Community Chest competition in May 2025, Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire were seeking to support a worthy cause near its Spring Wood Gardens development in Normanby.

Residents from Normaby and the surrounding area were encouraged to nominate a charity, organisation or individual who they believe deserved a helping hand. Following numerous submissions, the Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire team selected community group, CPAD IB Fund, as the competition winner.

The non-profit organisation’s aim is to install Public Access Defibrillators available to the community in Ingleby Barwick and nearby areas including Yarm and Eaglescliffe, making sure every resident is within 500m of a defibrillator.

Since its launch, the company has installed and donated 69 defibrillators within the local community and beyond. During May 2025, 8 defibrillators have been deployed to medical emergencies with a total of 248 deployments since the first install in March 2022.

Deborah Gale, Chairperson at CPAD IB Fund said: “We aim to help anyone who may suffer an out of hospital cardiac arrest and therefore give them a better chance of survival, and this generous donation from Taylor Wimpey will go a long way in helping residents in the

Teesside area. We extend our thanks and we can’t wait to put this money towards a good cause.”

Nicki Hope, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “As we continue to build a new community in Normanby, we’re delighted to be able to support a local group that delivers such an important addition to the local area. This is definitely a worthy cause and we hope this donation will help CPAD IB Fund continue to deliver their important services in and around Normanby.”

