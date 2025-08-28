Taylor Wimpey launches new show home in Pool-in-Wharfedale

A new four-bedroom show home has been opened to visitors at Pool-in-Wharfedale by Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire at a development which is proving popular with buyers.

Stanhope Fields, located off Pool Road, less than half a mile west of the village centre, had more than 1,000 people register an interest in the new homes before it was launched late last year.

The development will deliver 57 two, three and four-bedroom properties which will be part of the Taylor Wimpey Elite Collection, which offers upgraded specifications.

Now the housebuilder has launched its new show home, a Kingham design with open plan kitchen/diner, utility room, integral garage and lounge with feature bay window. All bedrooms are doubles and two of them feature en suites.

Stanhope Fields show home

The homes have been designed to suit the local area and the majority of the properties will have an attractive natural stone finish, including the Kingham.

The properties will also benefit from the latest technology in respect of insulation and low maintenance, including features such as PV panels, triple glazing, smart heating controls, EV charging points, wastewater heat recovery and thermal door and window lintels, designed to reduce heat loss.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said “The amount of interest we have seen in this development suggests it will sell quickly, and we hope people will take the opportunity to come to Stanhope Fields and find out for themselves what it would be like to live here.

“The Kingham offers energy-efficient modern family living in a development that has homes to suit all buyers, from first-time to downsizers. We look forward to watching this new village community grow and flourish.”