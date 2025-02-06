Taylor Wimpey to bring new homes to Marske-by-the-Sea
Marske Sands, set to launch remotely this month, will comprise 342 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, located off Longbeck Road, Marske-by-the-Sea. The development will feature plenty of green open spaces, recreational seating areas and landscaped surroundings.
Situated in the seaside town of Marske, the site is within easy reach of local shops, schools and essential amenities. Marske Sands has been designed to create a strong sense of community, whilst also offering both convenience and easy access to major routes such as the A19 and A1.
Nicki Hope, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing this new development to Marske-by-the-Sea. Our team has been working hard to create a development that will integrate into an already thriving community.
“We’re busy preparing for our launch and will be providing updates as we get closer, so I’d urge anyone interested in finding out more to register on our website.”
Marske Sands is located off Longbeck Road, Marske-by-the-Sea TS11 6EZ and is set to launch on Saturday 15th February 2025 from the Spring Wood Gardens development in Normanby. The show homes and sales office at Marske Sands are due to open in late spring 2025. To find out more about the development and register for updates, visit: https://www.taylorwimpey.co.uk/new-homes/marske/marske-sands