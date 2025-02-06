Taylor Wimpey to bring new homes to Marske-by-the-Sea

Housebuilder is preparing for the launch of Marske Sands, its latest development of high-quality homes in Marske-by-the-Sea

Marske Sands, set to launch remotely this month, will comprise 342 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes, located off Longbeck Road, Marske-by-the-Sea. The development will feature plenty of green open spaces, recreational seating areas and landscaped surroundings.

Situated in the seaside town of Marske, the site is within easy reach of local shops, schools and essential amenities. Marske Sands has been designed to create a strong sense of community, whilst also offering both convenience and easy access to major routes such as the A19 and A1.

Nicki Hope, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey North Yorkshire, said: “We’re really looking forward to bringing this new development to Marske-by-the-Sea. Our team has been working hard to create a development that will integrate into an already thriving community.

CGI street scenes of the Marske Sands development

“We’re busy preparing for our launch and will be providing updates as we get closer, so I’d urge anyone interested in finding out more to register on our website.”