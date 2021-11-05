Ossett War Memorial Community Centre. (Pic credit: Scott Merrylees)

With Yorkshire’s vast countryside, public gardens and stunning landscape views, it is the ideal region for avid gardeners to get inspired.

Christmas is just around the corner, and these gifts are perfect for giving a bit more inspiration to those who love gardening.

A gardener’s greenhouse TLC gift set

This gift set holds all the essentials for gardeners to protect their skin from the work they do in the garden including an all-natural hand wash, hand cream, bubble bath, body wash, body lotion and a pack of wildflower seeds to grow outside too.

You can buy it on the John Lewis website for £38.

Beosound Explore

No matter what household chores or activities you occupy yourself with, it’s always nice to have some music blasting in the background. This portable waterproof Bluetooth speaker works outside in the garden while you plant your bulbs.

You can also purchase this on the John Lewis website for £169.

A gardening book

Whether you are at an expert skill level or a beginner at gardening, it’s always useful to learn new tricks and hacks where you can. You can buy your friend or family member a gardening book to encourage them to try new techniques.

Florist Arthur Parkinson has released two books on Amazon including The Pottery Gardener for £10.99 and The Flower Yard for £9.99.

Gold leopard pot hangers

Ornamental hangers on your plant pots can add a special touch to the outlook of your garden. These gold, metal leopard hangers will help make your garden stand out - what better gift for someone who loves gardening?

You can buy these from Waitrose for £11.69.

Eco-friendly pot making kit

Most gardeners take the care of the environment very seriously, so these biodegradable paper pots would be the perfect gift. They are easy to make and are environmentally friendly.

You can buy this kit from the Wayfair gardening website for £19.99.

A bird feeder

The appearance of birds is one of the most exciting perks of nurturing your garden. One way to encourage birds to visit your garden is to include a fancy bird feeder, combining gardening with bird watching.

You can personalise the bird feeder to give it a unique look from the Laser Boutique for £29.99.

A bird shelter

The beauty of nature is the main gardening attraction and just like the bird feeder, a bird shelter would encourage multiple species of birds to stay the night in your garden.

You can buy a variety of bird shelters, different shapes and sizes from the RSPB website.

Gardening tool kit

A gardener is lost without their tools, so another great gift idea would be to get them the top-of-the-line gardening tool kit which includes the basic garden tools, along with gardening gloves, a wooden dibber, three wooden plant markers and a nutscene raffia yarn.

You can buy the kit on the Not On The High Street website for £43.

Peter Rabbit garden sculptures

Depending on what their favourite animated character is, you can buy garden sculptures that will give their garden a jaunty look.

These can be bought at any gardening shop.

A plant seeds box

This box will hold all the seeds any gardener chooses to sow, to keep them safe and contained. It can come with any design to personalise it to your taste.

You can buy one from Not On The High Street which has categories for a variety of seeds for £42.