They have been ranked according to various factors, including culture and heritage, open spaces, the quality and value of houses, and schools, jobs and transport links.
The list includes the average price of a 1,500 square foot family home in each area, and how sold prices have changed over the last 12 months.
Below are the top 17 places to live in Yorkshire, according to the guide, many of which are perfect for families, offering excellent value for money, great schools, good job opportunities and beautiful nature to explore on your doorstep.
1. Whitby
Whitby is the 17th best place to live in Yorkshire and The Humber, and the 165th best place across England and Wales as whole, according to Garrington's Best Places to Live 2025 guide. It ranks 93rd out of 1,447 places assessed for culture and heritage, 150th for house price, quality and value, 381st for natural environment, 630th for wellbeing, and 1,262nd for schools, employment and connectivity. The average price of a family home there is £388,706, with house prices having dropped by 11.26 per cent over the last 12 months. | National World Photo: Duncan Atkins
2. Sheffield
Sheffield is the 16th best place to live in Yorkshire and The Humber, and the 160th best place across England and Wales as whole, according to Garrington's Best Places to Live 2025 guide. It ranks 98th out of 1,447 places assessed for culture and heritage, 158th for house price, quality and value, 515th for natural environment, 1,266th for wellbeing, and 449th for schools, employment and connectivity. The average price of a family home there is £374,474, with house prices having dropped by 0.47 per cent over the last 12 months. | National World Photo: National World
3. Boston Spa
Boston Spa is the 15th best place to live in Yorkshire and The Humber, and the 154th best place across England and Wales as whole, according to Garrington's Best Places to Live 2025 guide. It ranks 858th out of 1,447 places assessed for culture and heritage, 29th for house price, quality and value, 713th for natural environment, 320th for wellbeing, and 553rd for schools, employment and connectivity. The average price of a family home there is £544,088, with house prices having dropped by 1.96 per cent over the last 12 months. | National World Photo: James Hardisty
4. Leeds
Leeds is the 14th best place to live in Yorkshire and The Humber, and the 128th best place across England and Wales as whole, according to Garrington's Best Places to Live 2025 guide. It ranks 77th out of 1,447 places assessed for culture and heritage, 445th for house price, quality and value, 228th for natural environment, 1,377th for wellbeing, and 264th for schools, employment and connectivity. The average price of a family home there is £379,956, with house prices having risen by 1.78 per cent over the last 12 months. | National World Photo: James Hardisty
