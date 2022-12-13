A Yorkshire estate agent has named the most and least popular areas in North Yorkshire for first time buyers.

Manning Stainton named Yorkshire and the Humber one of the fastest growing regions over recent years, making it one of the most popular areas for potential investors. It’s no question that one of the main attractions of investing in Yorkshire, or anywhere up north is the affordable properties.

However, with the current uncertainty regarding the UK’s economy, even the areas known for their low-cost properties have gone up considerably, so it’s always useful to receive updates on the most popular areas for property investors, particularly for first time buyers. In November 2022, Savills published a report showing that three regions in the UK stand out with a well above-average outlook for the coming years.

These regions are the north west, Yorkshire and the Humber and the north east, which are all predicted to see house prices increase by a net 11.7 per cent over the next five years. Patrick McCutcheon, the head of residential at Dacre, Son and Hartley, which owns 21 offices across West and North Yorkshire, has listed the best and worst areas in North Yorkshire for first time buyers.

Harrogate. (Pic credit: Ian Forsyth / Getty Images)

“In North Yorkshire, Knaresborough and Ripon are two of the more affordable areas, with a good choice of housing stock that appeals to first time buyers. They both have bustling centres, with lots of shops, bars and restaurants,” he said.

He also names a couple of areas in North Yorkshire that are not advisable for first time buyers: “In their surrounding villages, and out towards Nidderdale, first time buyers can find themselves competing with second home buyers who are looking for similar types of houses.

