Yorkshire estate agents have analysed the most popular areas in Leeds and Bradford for first time buyers based on affordability, location and amenities.

There are many important factors to consider when buying a house, particularly for those who are buying their first home, whether that is a house or a flat. Some of these factors are important to think about before you even begin viewing properties.

The Mortgage Advice Bureau, three of the first things to do before you buy your first home are: find your desired location, make a list of must-haves and must-not-haves and look at house prices in your chosen location. But before you think about anything else, it helps to know what your budget would be to shop around that figure.

For first time buyers, low budgets are often desirable depending of course on the deposit you have saved up and most people who are buying their first property look for affordable areas. But once you have an idea of the most sought-after areas for first time buyers from reputable estate agents, the process will feel that much smoother.

Town Street, Horsforth. (Pic credit: Bruce Rollinson)

The Yorkshire Post has spoken to a couple of local estate agents that cover West and North Yorkshire, who have listed the most popular areas in Leeds and Bradford for first time buyers.

Managing director at Leeds estate agent HOP, Luke Gidney, said: “The best places to buy for first time buyers on a budget in Leeds are Armley and Bramley; not only are they affordable, but they offer fantastic links to the city centre.

“Located to the West of Leeds city centre, you can get a lot of bang for your buck. Armley and Bramley are well located for travelling into Leeds city centre by bus, car or train. Two bedroom properties in both towns typically cost £140,000 making it affordable and similar properties with gardens generally fetch £190,000.

“Without a doubt, though, one of the best places to buy in Leeds for first time buyers is Farsley, combining both good affordability and a fantastic location. Farsley has become extremely popular with first time buyers due to its great community feel, with real buzz, and some excellent independent restaurants, cafes and bars. Expect to pay £190,000 to £220,000 for a two-bedroom home in Farsley.

“Other great choices for first time buyers in Leeds, which combine good affordability with a popular area are Morley or Kirkstall, which is close to the city centre and has great local amenities. Horsforth is great for young families and boasts excellent independent shops and cafes, and finally Chapel Allerton, which is on the more expensive end but is popular with young people due to its quality bars and restaurants.”

Head of residential at Dacre, Son and Hartley, Patrick McCutcheon, said: “The stretch of the Aire Valley around Saltaire, Bingley and Keighley is particularly popular with first time buyers.

