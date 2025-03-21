The two best places to live in the north east of England have been named, including a contender for Britain’s ‘friendliest’ town

The Sunday Times has named the best places to live in the UK for 2025

Two areas in the north east of England are among the 72 locations featured in the guide

One is described as possibly the ‘friendliest’ town in Britain

The other was admired for its ‘elegant’ streets and curving, sandy beaches

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide for 2025 has been published, featuring 72 locations across the UK and a regional breakdown of the hottest postcodes.

The ‘genteel’ market town of Saffron Walden in Essex is the best place to live in the UK overall, according to the Sunday Times, with Ilkley, West Yorkshire, the pick of the bunch in the north and north east.

The two north east locations featured in the latest guide are Morpeth, in Northumberland, and Tynemouth, in Tyne and Wear.

Why judges loved ‘tranquil’, ‘friendly’ Morpeth - and what your money buys you there

Morpeth Fair Day, with crowds lining the streets to cheer on Morpeth Town FC's players during an open top bus parade | National World

In Morpeth, judges admired the ‘handsome’ stone and brick shops and houses, saying the area feels ‘tranquil rather than sleepy’. They added that it ‘might well be the friendliest town in Britain’, where ‘every shopkeeper treats you like a long-lost friend and everyone smiles’.

According to Rightmove, the average house price in Morpeth over the last year is £269,544.

Semi-deatched houses there sell for an average of £236,158, with a detached home costing £372,658 and terraced properties fetching £208,318.

This family home on Glanton Close, Morpeth, is listed on Rightmove with a guide price of £250,000. Morpeth, in Northumberland, has been named by the Sunday Times as one of the best places to live in the UK | Rightmove/Yopa

House prices in Morpeth fell by five per cent last year, compared with the previous year, and were one per cent down on the 2022 peak of £273,250.

The properties listed for sale there on Rightmove include a four-bedroom family home on Glanton Close, pictured above, with a guide price of £250,000, which is in the catchment area for good schools, is just a short walk from town and has a conservatory and rear garden with patio.

This 'substantial' four-bedroom Victorian terrace in Morpeth is listed for sale on Rightmove for offers over £500,000. Morpeth, in Northumberland, has been named by the Sunday Times as one of the best places to live in the UK. | Rightmove/eXp UK

Around £500,000 will buy you a ‘substantial’ four-bedroom Victorian terraced house, pictured above, which is ‘bursting’ with period charm, has three large reception rooms including a conservatory, boasts a pretty front garden overlooking the neigbouring allotments, and is close to the ‘highly-rated’ King Edward VI School and local amenities.

Why Tynemouth ‘hits the sweet spot’ and what £250,000 gets you there

Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear, has been named by the Sunday Times as one of the best places to live in the UK | Tom Stoddart/Getty Images

Tynemouth, the Sunday Times said, hits the ‘sweet spot’ between ‘overly gentrified hipster hangout’ and ‘decaying, once-grand seaside town’. Judges praised the ‘elegant’ streets with ‘convivial’ coffee shops, and the ‘beatnik beach hangouts tucked in the shadows of its ruined priory and castle’.

With its curving, sandy beaches, they added, although you’re just a few miles from Newcastle, ‘it feels like another planet’.

A 'beautifully presented' one-bedroom second-floor apartment in this property on Percy Park, Tynemouth, is listed for sale on Rightmove for offers over £240,000. Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear, has been named by the Sunday Times as one of the best places to live in the UK. | Rightmove/Brannen & Partners

Listed for sale for offers over £240,000 is a 'beautifully presented' one-bedroom second-floor apartment, pictured above, with high ceilings, on Percy Park, Tynemouth.

For around £545,000, you could get a four-bedroom maisonette in Tynemouth, pictured below, with two reception rooms, a Juliet balcony, a balcony terrace and a private rear roof terrace.

This four-bedroom maisonette on Front Street, Tynemouth, with two reception rooms, a Juliet balcony, a balcony terrace and a private rear roof terrace is listed for sale on Rightmove for £545,000. Tynemouth, Tyne and Wear, has been named by the Sunday Times as one of the best places to live in the UK. | Rightmove/Embleys Estate Agents

The average house price in Tynemouth is £394,910, according to Rightmove.

Terraced properties there sell for an average of £526,760, semi-detached homes fetch £460,103 and a typical flat costs £212,900.

House prices in Tynemouth fell by two per cent last year and are six per cent down on the 2022 peak of £420,587.

The Sunday Time’s judges visited every area featured in the guide, assessing them based on factors including schools, transport, broadband speed, culture, food and drink, shopping, sense of community, and access to green spaces.