One of Yorkshire's most incredible self-builds of recent times is on the market and its name "The Black House" gives a clue to the palette used. Black, white and grey are the predominant colours inside and out and they deliver uniformity and a sense of calm

The property near Poppleton, five miles from central York, is for sale via Croft Residential for £1.5m and was designed and built by the current owners whose attention to detail has been exemplary. The open plan ground floor living space maximises the views out to the garden and beyond with large areas of glazing bringing light and views into the 850sq ft space. The stunning kitchen, dining and living area with sliding doors provides a perfect entertaining and relaxing space and the kitchen has everything that you would expect from a high calibre property.

The large laundry/utility sits just off the kitchen and is well designed and functional. Also on this floor is a guest suite, with bathroom and walk-in wardrobe. The no expense spared house comes complete with a Rako smart lighting system, high definition TVs in all rooms, as well as data points, soundproofing, underfloor heating throughout and a BEAM hoover system to make life as easy as possible.

Up the bespoke helical staircase to the first floor is an open space which is currently used as a study and has views over the paddock. There is a principal bedroom suite with plenty of storage and a large ensuite shower room as well as two further bedrooms and a jack and jill bathroom. All the bedrooms are light and bright with views on to open countryside. Outside, the garden and grounds are equally exceptional. Established lawns, planting, a pond and large corten steel planters full of colour, creates an oasis of calm and beauty. There are vegetable beds to the side and a useful shed, as well as enough parking for 8 or 10 cars, garaging and a paddock. For details visit www.croftresidential.co.uk. Tel: 01904 238222.

