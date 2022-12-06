The cat who trashes Christmas trees and how to stop your feline friend from wrecking yours

Putting up the tree is one of the highlights of the festive season, unless you own a cat, according to Harriet from Yorkshire. Her feline friend has persistently ruined her Christmas tree.

Speaking to B&Q, Harriet said: “I haven't had a Christmas tree up in the last six years because of this and the carnage it brings and having to redecorate every day. I wondered what I was going to come home from work to each day, which was quite funny. The tree was more often than not on its side with everything taken off it.”

This year, she is set try again after moving in with her partner. and says: “I will be trying again, and with two trees in the house, so fingers crossed.”B&Q top tips to prevent the cat fro wrecking your Christmas tree this year are as follows:

*Add citrus to the area. Typically, cats dislike the smell of citrus. Planting either a spray or peels from citrus fruits nearby the tree should be a natural way of keeping your cat from destroying your Christmas decor.

Harriet's naughty cat can't resist wrecking her tree

*Keep your tree away from furniture. Mairi Devlin, Head of Horticulture at B&Q, says, “You want to minimise their opportunities for getting to the tree as much as possible. If you have your tree close to furniture, you’re giving your cat an easy route to destroying your tree.”

*Avoid placing decorations on the lower parts of the tree. Mairi Devlin, Head of Horticulture at B&Q explains, “Cats are attracted to anything that is shiny or remotely dangling. Temptation can easily be prevented by avoiding placing baubles at eye level and focusing on decorating further up the tree.”

*Place tin foil around the base of the tree. Cats hate the look, feel, and sound tin foil makes, so placing it around the area of your Christmas can help to deter them from trying to jump onto the tree or go anywhere near it.

*Opt for a half parasol Christmas tree to keep decor out of reach. Mairi Devlin says: “Rather than keeping half of your tree bare, why not go for a half parasol tree this year to remove any temptation from your cat? This way the decor is out of your cat's reach, whilst still keeping the festive feel in the room.”

