The contestants in The Big Interiors Battle were tasked with putting their creative spin on apartments in Capital and Centric’s Eyewitness Works development in Sheffield’s Devonshire Quarter.

Fronted by AJ Odudu and Dara Huang, the designers transformed the apartments, room by room, competing to win one of the 97 homes in the historic community on Sheffield’s Milton Street.

From bold hallways and limewashed bedrooms to vibrant kitchens, the programme saw the apartments redesigned with an eclectic mix of interior styles.

Capital and Centric has revealed that one of the Eyewitness Works apartments given a make-over during a prime time Channel 4 show is still empty.

However, while seven of the eight apartments transformed as part of the show have been snapped up, one lone home is still to find its perfect match, nearly two years after the programme aired.

Designed by Justine Guillermou, from London who left the show in week 4, the apartment is brimming with colour from top to toe – the kitchen cabinet alone is made of fuchsia, orange and yellow, inset, while the bedroom pops with bold patterns, vibrant colours and exposed brickwork.

Tom Wilmot, joint managing director at Capital&Centric, said: “We took a bit of a risk letting aspiring interior designers loose on eight of our Eyewitness apartments and there was a real mix of styles showcased during the show.

"Most of the apartments were quickly snapped up but this last one is dividing opinion. It’s definitely not for everyone but we’re sure there’s someone out there that will fall in love with it.”

The Grade-II Listed cutlery works were first built in 1852 by Taylor’s Eyewitness, and skilled craftsmen produced pocket knives, scissors and kitchen knives there until 2018.

It has been restored into a mix of one-, two- and three-bed apartments, duplexes and townhouses. The spaces are fully furnished with HAY furniture, a collection of high-quality, sustainable Scandi pieces.

Residents started moving into the pet-friendly rental homes last year and have exclusive access to three peaceful gardens in the internal courtyards – one featuring a giant, 100-year-old friction screw press as a reminder of the building’s past – as well as a residents’ lounge, mini cini, co-working space and private dining.

Eyewitness Works is located in Sheffield’s Devonshire Quarter, just a stone’s throw from Devonshire Green.

It is the first chapter of plans to transform the area into the 15 acre Mesters’ Village, with over 2,500 homes, makers spaces, café bars, delis and a school. The company has reimagined the area setting out a plan for how it could develop over the next five-to-10 years.

The company is also behind Cannon Brewery, a new neighbourhood in Sheffield’s former Cannon Brewery, featuring 500 new homes, workspaces, public square and community facilities.

Capital&Centric is focused on bringing historic buildings back to life alongside imaginative new builds. Co-founded by Tim Heatley and Adam Higgins, it has a pipeline of regeneration projects featuring over 6,000 homes and totalling nearly £2bn.