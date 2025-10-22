The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sitting quietly on a village lane in Slaithwaite, this remarkable Grade II listed home bridges centuries, its heart built from timbers felled long before Henry VIII was born.

Maurice Smith and his wife, Kathleen Menmuir, have called The Cruck House home since 2018. Drawn to the thriving community of Slaithwaite - “it ticked everything we wanted,” Maurice says - the couple moved from a remote hillside home in Tameside as they approached retirement.

“We wanted to be somewhere lively, with shops, cafés, a railway station and a sense of community. Slaithwaite had all that and more,” he says.

The Cruck House, Slaithwaite. Picture: Ryder & Dutton

Their new home, however, offered something far rarer than convenience: a tangible link to the village’s long past. Formed from the union of a 17th-century weaver’s cottage and a cruck-framed barn thought to date to the 15th century, the property is one of Slaithwaite’s oldest surviving buildings. Inside, the weight of history is everywhere - in the exposed stone walls, the time-polished beams, and most impressively, the vast cruck frame rising through the full-height living room.

“When I walk in here, I feel like I’m walking in history,” Maurice says. “Some of the timber was dated to around 1450. The tree it came from may have started growing a thousand years before that. It’s humbling when you think about it.”

The house, sensitively preserved by past and present owners, unfolds in a series of characterful rooms: a welcoming kitchen with stone-flagged floors and mullioned windows; a cosy snug with a log-burning stove; and the soaring cruck barn living room where the couple have hosted Christmas gatherings and family get-togethers. “We can fit 20 people in that room easily,” Maurice says. “It’s where we’ve had our best times.”

Practicality was also key. The couple have four sons and their families, so space mattered. “We wanted enough room for everyone to stay,” Maurice says. “It’s worked beautifully - we’ve had family living here for months at a time, and even hosted a Ukrainian family when they arrived from the war.”

Over the years, Maurice has pieced together the building’s fascinating backstory. Once home to handloom weavers from the Sykes family, it likely doubled as a small-scale textile workshop in the 18th and 19th centuries. “You can imagine the clatter of looms upstairs, the cloth being rolled and sent off to market in Halifax,” he says. “It was a home, but also part of Slaithwaite’s industrial story.”

Now, at 77, Maurice says it’s time to downsize. “I love this house, but it deserves someone with the energy to keep caring for it,” he admits. “We’d like to stay nearby, though, this valley has given us so much.”