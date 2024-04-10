The Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition is now open with a brand new category

The new category is just one of seven that Sheddie hopefuls can enter to be in with the chance of winning an all-new prize.

Alongside £1,000 in cash and £250 worth of Cuprinol products, this year’s winner will also be awarded an exclusive overnight stay in a relaxing nature resort.

"We're super excited about launching this new prize," says Cuprinol Creative Director, Marianne Shillingford.

“We’re super excited about launching this new prize,” says Cuprinol Creative Director, Marianne Shillingford.

Archie Proudfoor, winner of the Most Colourful Shed in last year's Shed of the Year competition. Archie named it ‘The Frankenshed’ so named after he “brought it back from the dead” . He used recycled timber, older fence posts and colourful pops of paint.

Categories for Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2024 include: Young Sheddie of the Year, Most Colourful Shed, Simple but Effective, Budget shed, Unexpected/Unique Cabin or Summerhouse, Nature’s Haven, Pub or Entertainment, Workshop or Studio shed.

Head judge and Founder of the competition, Andrew Wilcox, is as intrigued as ever to see what this year’s entrants bring to the table and he says: “It will be fascinating to see how the upcoming summer of sport events might inspire the entries in our pub and entertainment category.

"We have seen a growing number of participants using recycled materials and making more sustainable choices when it comes to creating their sheds and these are factors we will consider closely as we select finalists for the Nature’s Haven category this year.

“I’m also extremely excited to see the submissions in our new category.”