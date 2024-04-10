The Cuprinol Shed of the Year competition is now open with a brand new category
The new category is just one of seven that Sheddie hopefuls can enter to be in with the chance of winning an all-new prize.
Alongside £1,000 in cash and £250 worth of Cuprinol products, this year’s winner will also be awarded an exclusive overnight stay in a relaxing nature resort.
“We’re super excited about launching this new prize,” says Cuprinol Creative Director, Marianne Shillingford.
Categories for Cuprinol Shed of the Year 2024 include: Young Sheddie of the Year, Most Colourful Shed, Simple but Effective, Budget shed, Unexpected/Unique Cabin or Summerhouse, Nature’s Haven, Pub or Entertainment, Workshop or Studio shed.
Head judge and Founder of the competition, Andrew Wilcox, is as intrigued as ever to see what this year’s entrants bring to the table and he says: “It will be fascinating to see how the upcoming summer of sport events might inspire the entries in our pub and entertainment category.
"We have seen a growing number of participants using recycled materials and making more sustainable choices when it comes to creating their sheds and these are factors we will consider closely as we select finalists for the Nature’s Haven category this year.
“I’m also extremely excited to see the submissions in our new category.”
To enter Shed of the Year 2024 visit www.readersheds.co.uk and share a minimum of six images of the shed, alongside an explanation of the inspiration behind the creation. Entries close May 31 at midnight.