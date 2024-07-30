The easiest indoor plant to grow and care for

It may look like an artist’s impression of a flower from outer space but Anthurium is definitely a living, breathing plant.

In certain countries, where the sun shines and the temperature never falls anywhere near freezing, it is normally grown outdoors; in the UK, it is definitely a houseplant and it is one of the easiest to grow and care for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just follow a few easy-to-remember rules and anthuriums should flower for ever; or that’s the way it seems.

The striking Anthurium

These are tropical plants, and appreciate a decent temperature – they grow best in rooms where the air is between 70 and 90 degrees F and has at least 80 percent humidity. Stick it in a bathroom and it should do fine.

They grow best in bright, indirect light, rather than direct sunlight through a double-glazed window. Ensure that the soil is free-draining but still holds some moisture – a mixture of half potting soil and half orchid soil or perlite should be ideal.

Every year or two they will need to be repotted. Watch out for signs your plant has outgrown its current container - roots growing through the drainage holes or circling the surface of the potting mixture and poor leaf colour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like the majority of houseplants, the biggest threat to its health is its owner and his/her watering-can. Over-watering is a killer, so let the soil almost dry out between watering; once a week should be fine.

If the plant’s leaves start to turn brown then it’s a sign of incorrect watering and could indicate root rot. It sounds nasty, and it is.

Anthuriums may need pruning occasionally. Begin by removing any brown or yellow leaves. If they don’t come away easily, you can trim them off with your secateurs.

The best way to remove faded flowers is to snip off their stem at the base of the plant. This keeps the plant from investing its energy in seed production instead of a new flower.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then take a look at the plant as a whole. Remove any leaves that deviate from the natural shape of the plant. These are the ones that are too tall or growing off at an odd angle.

Just be careful not to remove too many leaves: keep at least four of them attached to the plant.

Housetree

Another strange-looking plant is Aeonium arboretum which becoming more familiar as the centre-piece of many a bed and border, particularly in the more stately gardens where it has the room it needs and the helping hands of expert plantsmen to keep it looking its best and to make sure it survives the British winter.

Aeonium arboreum is better known as the Housetree leek and although it’s a sub-tropical succulent, it’s still grown a lot outdoors in colder climes – and then taken indoors, under glass, when frost threatens, to overwinter in safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s actually native to the Canary Islands, where it thrives outdoors in the ambient temperatures and plentiful sunshine and in soil that never gets waterlogged.

You wouldn’t think it could take to an English country garden, but it can and does, particularly in a sunny, sheltered spot.

When the plant matures, it can produce a panicle of small yellow blooms that grow above the rosette of leaves. Blooms appear during winter and when they die so does the stem.

But Aeonium arboreum isn’t grown for its flowers, it’s grown for its fantastic foliage – rosettes of shiny leaves at the tip of woody stems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Depending on the variety, these rosettes can be green through to dark purple and stand atop a three-foot-high stem.

If you haven’t got the room outdoors, then try growing one indoors, in a greenhouse or conservatory.

An average temperature of 70-85deg F is fine, and a healthy specimen should be watered frequently during spring and summer and fed with a liquid fertilizer every two weeks.

A Housetree leek isn’t a slow grower - repot every year until the plant is mature and then perhaps every two years. Experts recommend using clay pots to stop waterlogging.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overwatering or underwatering can cause the plant to collapse, and overwatering (particularly in winter) can also encourage the foliage to go soft and start to rot.

If that happens, remove all the damaged leaves and repot the plant in fresh, unsaturated compost.

Fox

This year has been a good one for a little pretty flower that tends to make unexpected – and uninvited – appearances in many gardens.

It’s a herb, although not one normally grown in a herb bed. Orange hawkweed, Hieracium aurantiacum, is a perennial native to most of Europe. It has distinctive orange flowers which appear from June through till autumn and which eventually produce tiny black seeds which help the plant spread rapidly.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s a success story worthy of a film - H aurantiacum fears nothing. Frost can’t deter this attractive member of the daisy family (it’s also known as Pilosella aurantiaca, with common names including Orange Hawkweed, Tawny Hawkweed, Devil’s Paintbrush, Grim-the-collier and the most commonly used, Fox and Cubs,) which can grow in gravelly and acidic soils, full sun, part shade, dry conditions and wet. In fact, just about anywhere and everywhere.

It’s a plant which can make the most of all sites and situations – and come out on top year after year.

H aurantiacum has been found on roadsides, grasslands, pastures, open forests, alpine meadows and other mountain habitats.

In Australia, it has been described as a ‘sleeper weed’ - a weed that spreads significantly and grows significantly in number for many years (usually 50+ years) after naturalisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tenacious just about sums it up. And to think that it was originally introduced as a garden plant back in the 17th century and was very popular when cottage gardens were at their peak.

If it puts in an appearance in your garden, you can either let it continue to flower (the blooms are very pretty) but to stop it from spreading remove the fluffy seed heads before they have chance to do their job, or pull it up whenever and wherever it appears.