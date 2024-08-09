The flowers which will keep your garden shining well into autumn

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just a few more days before Lagopus lagopus scotica can start their annual grouse about ‘the glorious twelfth’ and all that entails for these feathered foragers of Britain’s moors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It hardly seems like 12 months since the shotguns were unsheathed for their annual blast. The same applies to all those late-summer perennials which do their best to brighten up tired gardens and their exhausted owners. Time, like grouse, flies.

The annual salvias, for instance, have always been popular – particularly S splendens, the scarlet sage, renowned for its vibrant red growth and much used to dominate architecturally-designed bedding schemes – but it is the herbaceous perennials that are now coming more into fashion.

Salvias thrive in sunshine

It’s not difficult to see why; their blue or violet flowers may not be as vivid as the likes of the aforementioned annuals, but they are long-lasting, easy to grow and beloved of insects as a source of nectar. Grow them and the garden should be alive with butterflies and bees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Normally, the blooms of most appear in late June and continue through to late August, although some varieties can bloom even later. Container-grown specimens can also be persuaded to bloom before those planted in beds and borders.

Well-drained soils suit them best, but what helps them thrive is sunshine – so pick the sunniest spot for the best blooms.

To prolong flowering, remove the flower spikes as soon they start to fade. Apply a generous 5-7cm (2-3in) mulch of well-rotted garden compost or manure around the base of the plant in spring, which is also a good time to lift and divide established clumps (although some gardeners prefer to do the deed in autumn).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To propagate, take shoot tips (three inches long), stripped of their lower leaves and push them into pots of sandy compost in August. Pot up the youngsters once they are well rooted, and overwinter them in a cool greenhouse or frost-free room.

Although some salvias are considered too soft to survive a British winter, many are surprisingly tough. However, it pays to mulch or lift - like dahlias - half-hardy varieties known to be susceptible to frost damage.

Poker

Equally reliable is the trusted red-hot poker which a few years ago found itself in danger of becoming a rare sight in the herbaceous border.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But this hardy flower which will bloom all through summer and well into autumn has managed to bounce back.

At a height of 35cm and with a spread of 45cm, most red-hot pokers can, in the right place and in the right conditions, certainly prove to be a bit of an eye-catcher.

They love the sun - site them in the shade and they will produce lots of foliage but few flowers. And that foliage can become very untidy in late summer so it’s best to cut it back hard in autumn when it starts to yellow, and divide established clumps every three or four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the whole, red-hot pokers won’t tolerate water-logging but will cope with drier soils, at the foot of a wall or near a hedge, for example.

An annual mulch around the base of the clump (but not over the crown) of well-rotted manure or garden compost will help boost fertility and moisture retention. In colder gardens, young plants can be given a little extra protection with a mulch of straw or dry leaves.

Aster

We tend to associate the colour red with early autumn when trees start to shed their leaves. But many gardeners prefer purple – notably in the form of Michaelmas daisies (asters) which can still be flowering strongly in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asters (Greek for ‘star’) bloom long and late in the season, and not only in purple – they also come in blue, pink and white, bringing a hint of cool to the dying year.

Asters can grow in almost any soil as long as it’s not too wet, and although one or two varieties prefer shade, the majority like to be in full sun. Some of the larger varieties may need supporting with stakes, but many grow low enough to withstand the winds of autumn without any help.

There are potential problems, of course. Prolonged wet weather brings with it the threat of powdery mildew, so if they are to flower in profusion, asters will need protection with a spray or two of appropriate fungicide a couple of weeks apart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But if asters (lift and divide established clumps every four year or so) aren’t for you or your garden and you prefer hotter stuff when autumn starts to chill the air, there are other late-blooming flowers available, although few, if any, will look as good as asters in September and October.

Sneezeweed (Helenium) varieties include ‘Ruby Tuesday’ (copper red); ‘Double Trouble’ (the first double yellow) and ‘Chelsey’ (bright red with yellow flecks), while Rudbeckia plants provide good yellow and orange flowers on tall and short stems.

Tickseed (Coreopsis) will provide some vivid yellow blooms – for a flower on stems a metre or so high, plump for ‘Badengold’; for dwarf stems, choose the likes of ‘Goldfink’.