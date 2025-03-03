The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sometimes they are minor issues, a dripping tap or a bit of rotten timber in a wooden window frame, but at other times they can be major and costly works such as a complete replacement roof or a total rewiring. So it’s no surprise that the appeal of a brand new home is such an attractive prospect.

It can be reassuring to know that everything is fully guaranteed, meets today’s stringent building regulations and generally is backed up by a comprehensive insurance policy. Don’t forget that the cost of this policy is included in the price you pay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Good house developers should carry out a thorough check, producing a detailed snagging list so that any minor defects can be addressed before you move in. Quality builders will also address any complaints quickly and with a minimum of disruption and stress.

The appeal of a new build home is an attractive prospect but watch out for hidden extra costs. Picture: Adobe Stock

However, this is not always the case so sometimes be prepared for endless numbers of phone calls and emails and a protracted timescale for the repairs to be addressed. The cost of this can not only be calculated in pounds but also in stress, anxiety and disruption, often caused by there being no direct relationship between the new house owner and the contractors appointed by the developer.

New houses generally have new gardens and the cost of plants and shrubs can easily rise. There may well be a lawn laid and even a small patio but before you put your own stamp on the garden design, set a budget so you know the costs involved.

The keenest gardener will know that there will also be a high cost in terms of time and effort but the glorious results can be reward enough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inside, the chances are there’ll be no wardrobes in the bedrooms, no towel rails and toilet roll holders in the bathroom or toilet, no hooks on doors, no shelves or cabinets other than in the kitchen and probably not even a door mat.

Some new developments offer a choice of carpets and floor coverings but be aware that the colour and quality may not be to your liking so may prompt an early change and they won’t have been given free of charge but simply included in the purchase price paid. Curtains and blinds can need deep pockets especially as there are likely to be no curtain rails or other fittings in place.

Intruder alarms and video entry systems are increasingly provided but check that they conform to your insurance policy requirements. If not, they may have to be replaced. The same applies to door and window locks. Check that hidden pipes, especially in lofts, are lagged with adequate insulation to avoid damage and extra costs in the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fitted kitchens can prove to be a nightmare unless you’re lucky enough to have been given a choice that you like and can stipulate the style of units and appliances that you want. Remember that induction hobs only work with certain pans and if the bases aren’t magnetic, you’ll have to buy a new set.

Don’t be put off. Just remember that your home is better insulated and uncontaminated by the bizarre decorations of a previous owner, is in a location that you have chosen and that wisely you included a contingency for all these extras.