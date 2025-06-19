The home insurance lock requirements that could invalidate your policy In Yorkshire

Burglary is a huge issue in Yorkshire, with South and West Yorkshire having the first and second highest burglary rates in the UK. This has led to a demand for better door locks, but The York locksmith Company highlights a key problem in the fact that home insurance lock requirements are strict, which many people don’t realise.

This article will explore the British Standard for locks and how to identify them in your Yorkshire home. It’ll also explain how your home insurance could be invalidated if you don’t comply with these rules, and how to spot warning signs and act accordingly.

What you need to know about home insurance lock requirements

BS3621 is the British standard for home locks and means they’re as resistant to burglary as possible, having been tested against common methods used by criminals like drilling, snapping, and lock picking.

Steve at The York Locksmith Company

The typical British lock adhering to this standard will include:

At least five levers or pin tumblers.

A bolt that protrudes at least 20mm into the door frame.

Anti-picking mechanisms.

Hardened steel plates to resist drilling.

You’re probably wondering how a layman could spot all of these features.

Well, there’s no need to worry, as identifying a BS3621 lock is as simple as looking for the British Standard Kitemark, which will usually be stamped on the lock’s faceplate.

Locks that won’t invalidate your home insurance

Let’s start with some of the locks that won’t invalidate your home insurance and where you might find them in your home.

Five-lever mortice deadlocks

Five-lever mortice deadlocks are generally embedded into wooden doors with a key to operate them from both sides. These will usually adhere to home insurance lock requirements and not invalidate a claim, as long as they meet the BS3621 standard.

Multi-point locking systems

Mostly installed on uPVC doors, multi-point locking systems lock at multiple points along the doorframe. They offer more security than many other options, but the cylinder itself must meet the BS3621 standards or equivalents such as TS007 3-star rating.

Key-operated window locks

Most home insurers include key-operated window locks as a necessity for full and legal coverage. You probably won’t need them on all windows, just on the ground floor and other easily accessible points, which can include upper-floor windows near a shed roof or balcony.

Inadequate door locks that could lead to invalid home insurance

Now, the locks that could lead to invalid home insurance and ones that, if found in your home, you should replace or upgrade.

Rim locks or night latches

These are pretty old-school locks that automatically latch when the door is closed. They’ll usually be found surface-mounted on a door.

On their own, they probably won’t meet home insurance requirements, so you should consider combining them with a mortice lock that complies with the BS3621 standard.

Two-lever mortice locks

These are often found on internal doors but can be installed on external doors by mistake.

This is an issue because they are not compliant according to the British BS3621 standard and will invalidate a home insurance claim. They also don’t offer the required security to keep your property safe, so consider replacing them as soon as possible if they’re on external doors.

Basic cylinder locks with no snap protection

Basic cylinder locks are usually located on older uPVC doors and composite doors. They’re pretty easy to snap, and burglars don’t even need any modern technology to get past them. As a result, they make your property vulnerable to break-ins, and they’re considered inadequate door locks in the eyes of home insurers.

Non-British standard Euro cylinder locks

uPVC doors often have these installed, but they’re susceptible to lock snapping if they aren’t upgraded. They should therefore be replaced with a TS007 3-star rated cylinder, which offers anti-drill protection and has anti-snap qualities.

What does non-compliance mean for your home insurance quote?

Many homeowners don’t realise that inadequate door locks can lead to invalid home insurance, so you won’t be covered if you’re burgled. This can happen if your locks don’t meet the requirements and standards we’ve explained above.

Any claim will therefore likely be denied because the locks fall under a category of what home insurance companies don’t cover: losses due to insufficient or substandard security in your home.

As well as rejected claims, inadequate locks might mean you’re hit with higher premiums when it’s time to renew or find new home insurance.

How to guarantee home insurance compliance with your locks

Nobody wants to have invalid home insurance or a break-in, but these simple measures can help you ensure your locks are fully compliant and safe.

So, before you request a home insurance quote or renewal, it’s worth doing the following:

Inspect your locks

First and foremost, check for the British Standard Kitemark on the faceplate of your locks. This is the easiest thing you can do, and you should consider upgrading if you don’t see it.

Talk to a professional locksmith

A reliable locksmith can assess your home’s locks and tell you where there’s room for improvement. This might mean upgrading locks or doors to meet home insurance requirements and keep your home safe.

Speak to your insurer

When it’s time for you to check home insurance quotes or renew your policy, be sure to provide accurate information to insurers regarding your locks and other safety measures at home.

Top tips to maintain valid home insurance with your locks

Maintenance

Maintenance is your best friend when it comes to avoiding inadequate door locks, so regularly ensure all locks work as they should. As well as potentially voiding your home insurance, damaged locks can be a security risk for you and your family.

Keep spare keys hidden

You should avoid leaving spare keys outside, which is fairly common in some areas of the UK. For example, hiding a spare under a flowerpot or doormat seems normal, but these are the first places burglars will look when trying to break into a home.

Once again, if you are burgled and the burglar simply lets themselves in with a spare key, your insurer will probably deny your claim.

Secure your windows

Securing your windows is crucial, which you can do by installing key-operated locks on any accessible points of entry. Home insurers will usually require this for full coverage, and again, it’ll give you extra peace of mind that your property is as secure as possible.

This is particularly important if you live in Yorkshire, where burglaries are unfortunately more common than in many places in the rest of the country.

Final thoughts

Ensuring your locks meet your home insurance requirements is about more than compliance. It’s also about protecting your home in the event of a burglary.

For Yorkshire homeowners, it’s hugely important to take the time and upgrade any sub-par locks within your property, both doors and windows. Doing so can prevent home insurance claims from being denied and make your home as safe as possible.