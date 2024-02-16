The magnificent seven projects shortlisted for the Royal Institute of British Architects Yorkshire Awards 2024

The revival of medieval Clifford’s tower in York, a contemporary new stand at Catterick Racecourse and a sensational new home are among seven projects shortlisted for the Royal Institute of British Architects Yorkshire Awards 2024.
The seven projects that have been shortlisted for the prestigious awards are: The Dales stand at Catterick Racecourse by Elliott Architects; Clifford’s Tower, York, designed by Hugh Broughton Architects with Martin Ashley Architects; Crimple Hall, Harrogate, by ArkleBoyce Architects; Leeds School of Arts, Leeds, by Hawkins Brown; Park Hill phase two in Sheffield by Mikhail Riches; Skipton Town Hall, Skipton, by LDN Architects and Sort Trae, near Barnsley, by HEM Architects, Susi Clark and architect Marc Medland. Sort Trae, a passive house, is the only private dwelling to feature in this year’s RIBA awards. RIBA Yorkshire Jury Chair Lucy Plumridge, Associate Director of HLM Architects, said of the shortlisted entries: “The range of schemes submitted for the RIBA Yorkshire Awards demonstrate the growing trend of retrofit and a sustainability-first approach to design. We commend these practices for their innovative designs, which reflect the social and economic impact of reinventing existing buildings.
“From the radical restoration of Clifford’s Tower which unlocks rooms that have been inaccessible for over 300 years to Crimple Hall, which sensitively connects to the surrounding Crimple Valley and a concert hall upgrade which enriches Skipton town hall’s cultural offering.” (Sign up for our free newsletters now: https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/newsletter)
All projects shortlisted for RIBA Regional Awards will be visited by a regional jury and the winning projects will be announced later this Spring.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.