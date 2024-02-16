The magnificent seven projects shortlisted for the Royal Institute of British Architects Yorkshire Awards 2024

The seven projects that have been shortlisted for the prestigious awards are: The Dales stand at Catterick Racecourse by Elliott Architects; Clifford’s Tower, York, designed by Hugh Broughton Architects with Martin Ashley Architects; Crimple Hall, Harrogate, by ArkleBoyce Architects; Leeds School of Arts, Leeds, by Hawkins Brown; Park Hill phase two in Sheffield by Mikhail Riches; Skipton Town Hall, Skipton, by LDN Architects and Sort Trae, near Barnsley, by HEM Architects, Susi Clark and architect Marc Medland. Sort Trae, a passive house, is the only private dwelling to feature in this year’s RIBA awards. RIBA Yorkshire Jury Chair Lucy Plumridge, Associate Director of HLM Architects, said of the shortlisted entries: “The range of schemes submitted for the RIBA Yorkshire Awards demonstrate the growing trend of retrofit and a sustainability-first approach to design. We commend these practices for their innovative designs, which reflect the social and economic impact of reinventing existing buildings.