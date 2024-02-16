All Sections
The magnificent seven projects shortlisted for the Royal Institute of British Architects Yorkshire Awards 2024

The spectacular revival of medieval Clifford’s tower in York, a contemporary new stand at Catterick Racecourse and a sensational new home are among seven projects shortlisted for the Royal Institute of British Architects Yorkshire Awards 2024.
The seven projects that have been shortlisted for the prestigious awards are: The Dales stand at Catterick Racecourse by Elliott Architects; Clifford’s Tower, York, designed by Hugh Broughton Architects with Martin Ashley Architects; Crimple Hall, Harrogate, by ArkleBoyce Architects; Leeds School of Arts, Leeds, by Hawkins Brown; Park Hill phase two in Sheffield by Mikhail Riches; Skipton Town Hall, Skipton, by LDN Architects and Sort Trae, near Barnsley, by HEM Architects, Susi Clark and architect Marc Medland. Sort Trae, a passive house, is the only private dwelling to feature in this year’s RIBA awards. RIBA Yorkshire Jury Chair Lucy Plumridge, Associate Director of HLM Architects, said of the shortlisted entries: “The range of schemes submitted for the RIBA Yorkshire Awards demonstrate the growing trend of retrofit and a sustainability-first approach to design. We commend these practices for their innovative designs, which reflect the social and economic impact of reinventing existing buildings.

"From the radical restoration of Clifford's Tower which unlocks rooms that have been inaccessible for over 300 years to Crimple Hall, which sensitively connects to the surrounding Crimple Valley and a concert hall upgrade which enriches Skipton town hall's cultural offering."

All projects shortlisted for RIBA Regional Awards will be visited by a regional jury and the winning projects will be announced later this Spring.

The revival of 11th century Clifford's Tower in York has impressed RIBA judges. The £5m project to radically transform the interior and the top of the historic landmark is impressive to say the least. Designed by Hugh Broughton Architects with Martin Ashley Architects

1. Medieval with a 21st century twist

Photo: Dirk Lindner

The interior of Clifford's Tower with its new additions.

2. A look inside

Photo: Dirk Lindner

This Grand Design is in a village near Barnsley is built to Passive house standard and includes a main home plus an annexe. Architects: HEM Architects, Susi Clark and architect Marc Medland.

3. Perfect Passive House

Photo: Dug Wilders

Many would've been happy to see the old Park Hill flats torn down but this listed building survived is now a thriving community of owner occupiers, renters and commercial premises. It also sparked an award-winning musical, Standing at the Sky's Edge with music by Sheffield's own Richard Hawley. Park HIll Phase 2 was designed by Mikhail Riches architects.

4. Rescued and revived

Photo: Tim Crocker

