The most and least expensive places to buy on the Yorkshire coast and a surprise for Bridlington

A sunny bank holiday on the beach in Bridlington

Yorkshire coast hotspots have long been a magnet for second home buyers and those relocating but the pandemic has intensified the desire to be beside the seaside and boosted numbers of those able to make the move thanks to more people working from home.

Recent research showed the number of city dwellers enquiring about homes for sale in coastal locations more than doubled compared to pre-Covid times. Here, we use Rightmove data to reveal the most expensive places to buy on the Yorkshire coast, along with others that offer considerably more “bang for your buck”.

Bridlington is one of the least expensive seaside towns, with an average price of £175,576. Most of the sales over the past year were detached properties, which sold for an average price of £244,892. The average price for a semi-detached home sits at £152,540 and a decent size terraced house is £127,536 with one-bedroom flats as low as £60,000.

This guest house on Swanland Avenue, in Bridlington is £289,950. A live-work opportunity, it has seven ensuite bedrooms and a one-bedroom owner’s flat. For sale via www.hunters.com

While they still offer good value, house prices in Bridlington shot up by 19 per cent over the past 12 months and the town tied with Hornsea and Staithes for the second greatest price increase on the Yorkshire coast. Top performer was Runswick Bay with a 24 per cent rise and an average price of £235,464.

It's true that some areas of Bridlington have hit the headlines after having issues with anti-social behaviour and the town centre is less vibrant than in its mid-century heyday but Brid still has a great deal to offer.

Its magnificent sandy beaches rank among the best in Britain and it has a quaint old town, along with the Spa theatre complex. The rise in house prices is, in part, due to incomers from other parts of the country who are bringing a fresh-eyed approach to buying there.

Nicole Fletcher, managing director of Hunters estate agents in Bridlington, says: “We have always had a lot of retirees moving here from South and West Yorkshire because living here is a life-long dream for some older buyers.

This one bedroom flat on Alma Square, Scarborough, has sea views from the rear. It is £79,950 and for sale via www.gr-estates.co.uk

“However, we have also seen a rise in buyers who can work from home and they are coming from further afield, including the Midlands and Hampshire. They appreciate that Bridlington offers good value for money and a fantastic coastline. Others have attached what seems to be a stigma to the town and while there are a few streets you might not want to buy in, the same applies in lots of places.”

Filey also offers good value with an average house price of £178,688 and saw a low price growth over the last 12 months with a three per cent rise. Also attracting more buyers from outside the area is Scarborough with fantastic beaches, a host of amenities and a vibrant artistic community. The average value there is £181,637 with prices up 10 per cent year-on-year. Semis sold for an average £182,227 and terraced houses for £139,932.

Flamborough village has also seen a 10 per cent rise in prices, with the average home there now £208,287. Agents in Hornsea say they are selling homes like hot cakes and its 19 per cent rise in values brings the average house price to £215,684, though the average terraced property is £152,106.

As for the hotspots, Whitby has a 15 per cent annual increase, bringing the average price to £227,506. Staithes saw a 19 per cent rise and an average price of £233,286 and Robin Hoods Bay values were up six per cent, with an average price of £349,910. Sandsend saw a slight fall in values of four per cent but still recorded the highest average house price on the Yorkshire coast with £504,000.

North Moor Farm Cottages, Flamborough, £195,000, has three bedrooms and is a holiday let that cannot be a permanent home. www.beltsestateagents.co.uk