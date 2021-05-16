Where would you most like to live in Yorkshire?

The most desirable places to live in Yorkshire - as named by you

We all know Yorkshire is God's Own County - but if you could live anywhere here where would it be?

By Jonathan Pritchard
Sunday, 16th May 2021, 5:33 am

We asked you over on our Facebook page and these are the most popular answers we found.

1. Knaresborough

“Knaresborough where my grandparents lived. So many lovely places, it’s hard to choose.” - Suzie Huntington

Buy photo

2. York

“York city centre. I love to visit and stay in the city centre. Loved it since being a kid. The history, the culture. My dads home town.” - Nick Ridley-Hutchinson

Buy photo

3. Whitby

“Whitby.... i was brought up by the sea in South Wales and now live in South Yorks and I miss being so close to the sea” - Suzanne Grace

Buy photo

4. Filey

“I just love it there. Had many a happy holiday. The whole of the Yorkshire coast is amazing.” - Lesley McGuire

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3