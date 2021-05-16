The most desirable places to live in Yorkshire - as named by you

We asked you over on our Facebook page and these are the most popular answers we found.
1. Knaresborough
“Knaresborough where my grandparents lived. So many lovely places, it’s hard to choose.” - Suzie Huntington
2. York
“York city centre. I love to visit and stay in the city centre. Loved it since being a kid. The history, the culture. My dads home town.” - Nick Ridley-Hutchinson
3. Whitby
“Whitby.... i was brought up by the sea in South Wales and now live in South Yorks and I miss being so close to the sea” - Suzanne Grace
4. Filey
“I just love it there. Had many a happy holiday. The whole of the Yorkshire coast is amazing.” - Lesley McGuire