Halifax has compiled a list of the most expensive streets in Yorkshire with Manor House Lane in the sought-after Alwoodley area in Leeds, topping the list with an average price of £2.367m.

The second most pricey place is Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, where the average home is £1.77m and in third place are properties at The Purey Cust in York city centre, where the average value is £1.754m.

Runners-up in fourth and fifth place are Calf Hill Road in Holmfirth, with an average price of £1.697m and Walton Avenue in Harrogate, where buyers can expect to pay £1.65m for a home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nationally, Phillimore Gardens in the London borough of Kensington tops the list. Average house prices on the street will now set buyers back an eye-watering £23.8 million.

One of the homes which sold in Alwoodley on Manor House Lane is this unique three bedroom farmhouse, dating back to the mid-19th century. The house is set in the most stunning gardens measuring around 1.5 acres, and retains many character features from decades ago.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The street was built on the Phillimore Estate, on land acquired by the Phillimore family in the early eighteenth century. Phillimore Gardens runs roughly north to south from Duchess of Bedford’s Walk to Kensington High Street and is close to Holland Park.

Less than three miles away, Grosvenor Square in affluent Mayfair, takes second spot with an average price tag of £23.5 million. Making up the top three is London’s picturesque Illchester Place, where homes cost an average £17.7 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Only one road outside of the capital made it into the top 20 most expensive places to live and that is Titlarks Hill in Ascot. The street, which is in 12th place, offers properties at an average of £12.3 million each due to its top brass position and its proximity to countryside

Outside the capital, wealthier buyers with lower budgets looking for an exclusive postcode should consider the North East or the East Midlands, where the average price in the most sought-after postcodes is around £1.5 million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leanna Corban, MD of Monroe estate agents, which is based in Alwoodley, says: “Alwoodley is a popular and superb area to live in. It is great for families and has some fantastic schools close by, including The Grammar School at Leeds, Allerton High and several local primary schools.

"It also has numerous top golf courses and that is a real draw for many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The market here is still buoyant, although like everywhere else it is slower than it has been for the last few years. We find that would-be buyers are viewing more properties and being more selective when making offers. This month, December, we have sold properties ranging from 300,000 to £1.75m.”

Kim Kinnaird, Mortgages Director at the Halifax said: “For almost all of us, these homes and their eye-watering price tags are the stuff fantasy house hunts are made of.

Advertisement Hide Ad