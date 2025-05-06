The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Old Bath House building, in Low Town, Kirkburton, Huddersfield, dates back to the 19th century when it was built by a local baker, Joseph Pickering in 1883.

The pool helped between three and four hundred Kirklees children from schools across the district learn to swim until it closed its doors in 1952.

It was also used for public meetings and allowed mixed and Sunday bathing. The baths included a swimming pool with tiled sides, two slipper baths and also a shower bath.

The Old Bath House in Kirkburton has planning permission to be converted into a four bedroom house.

The building was bought by Joseph Pickering’s son-in-law, Arthur Lodge of Wallasey, in 1936. Following its closure in 1952, the pool was filled in with concrete and the building was used as a warehouse intermittently until being left empty for a number of years.

Next to the warehouse stand two cottages which are thought to be several decades older, appearing on an 1854 map. More recently, these have been combined to form a single residency.

The current owners bought the cottage and bath house together a couple of years ago and have almost completed the cottage renovation. However, they were struggling to find a use for the Old Bath House, which they said was too characterful and historical to demolish.

They contacted building consultant James Wimpenny who hatched a plan to covert it into a unique home, making the most of the character of the building and rescuing the building from further deterioration. "I went into the building and I thought, this is great, with a lot of history and it’s an interesting shape,” James says.

Local architecture practice Acumen created a contemporary design for a 2,600 sq ft home with four ensuite double bedrooms and garage space.

The unique design features a modern and high spec finish, whilst keeping original features throughout from the bath house days.

The layout includes an open-plan living area with a large glass roof and exposed trusses, plus a mezzanine level for the four bedrooms.

There is also a private garden outside and a garage with a snug above it.

The concrete that was used to fill in the swimming pool will have to be dug out as part of the renovations. “It’ll be interesting to find out if the old tiled floor is still there,” says James.

“The architects have actually designed in an underfloor wine store with a glass floor. It uses the steps leading down into the old pool, which is an interesting concept, but we really don’t know what we’re going to find when we start the work.”

The Old Bath House is tucked away on a quiet road in the centre of the village in front of Kirkburton church. It is a two minute walk from local shops, restaurants, bars and local amenities.

"I hope that this development will contribute positively to the Low Town area of Kirkburton and at the same time rescue an historic building and providing a new home for someone with the vision to appreciate it,” says James.

The bedrooms would be located on a mezzanine level above an open plan living area.

While seeking planning consent, the applicant said: “Through the construction phase the scheme will create construction jobs for local contractors, which boosts the local economy.

"“The retention of the buildings within the conservation area will ensure they continue to add to the charm and character of the Low Town area. The creation of residential units reduces stress on green belt allocation release and will help contribute to the council’s housing needs.”

The property comes with complete full planning permission, building regulations and drawings. There is the option to purchase the building solely, and/or further develop it alongside Wimpenny Land and Homes.

The building is on the market for £450,000 and the development will come at an additional cost.

The owners initially secured a private buyer for the project, but delays in the planning process caused the deal to fall through. As a result, the development opportunity is now being offered on the open market.

Outside there would be a private garden with a garage.

It took 13 months to gain planning permission. “Nationally we’ve got huge problems with planning and Kirklees is one of the worst culprits,” says James.

