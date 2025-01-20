The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It appears that she shares the same feelings we have about removing outdoor footwear before entering someone's house. Shoes, after all, when you've been out and about are basically dirt and germ minefields.

It appears that she shares the same feelings we have about removing outdoor footwear before entering someone’s house. Shoes, after all, when you’ve been out and about are basically dirt and germ minefields.

As you wander around most of our towns and cities, you walk through layers of dust and dirt, discarded food from takeaways, rejected paper cups of coffee, chewing gum spat out when the flavour has dissipated and abandoned fizzy, sticky soft drinks on the pavements.

Shoes, when you’ve been out and about, are dirt and germ minefields. Picture: Andrii Borodai, Adobe Stock

At any time of the year, there’s the dreaded excrement of dogs or other animals and of course the blobs of bird droppings which in some places seem to cover riverside paths and seaside promenades and fall from the sky all too often in our town centres.

Tread carefully around patches of vomit. Not to mention the odd pools of oil or petrol leaked from passing vehicles, puddles of rain water and mud and the inevitable fallen leaves.

In the winter there’s the snow and ice we have recently experienced, which looks so pretty to start with but soon turns to a grimy slush. In the summer there are blobs of dribbled ice cream and lollies and patches of melted tar on very hot days.

Why can’t we adopt traditions that exist in so many other cultures? In Japanese “machiva” town houses, shoes are removed as you enter a home and quite often there’s a small pile of indoor slippers for family and guests to slip on.

In Scandinavia and Canada where there are long harsh winters, it is quite common for wet boots to be taken off at the front door. Same goes for Turkey and many other countries too. Some schools still adhere to the tradition of insisting that “indoor” shoes are worn inside and “outdoor” shoes are changed when entering the premises.

During the years of the recent Covid pandemic, it was found that the virus could be carried on shoes and hospital staff were often leaving their work shoes outside their front door at the end of a gruelling shift. Show houses of new developments had already begun to provide stretchy disposable overshoes to prospective buyers and this was something that estate agents quickly extended to viewers of any property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you don’t like the idea of plodding bare foot around the house you could easily treat yourself to slipper socks or slippers which would also be particularly welcome during the freezing cold spell we have just endured. So whether your floors are carpeted, wooden, tiled or whatever, let’s bring this into our cultural norm and we’ll have floors that are cleaner, far more hygienic and will need replacing or scrubbing far less frequently.