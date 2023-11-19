A snow covered Piece Hall in Halifax stars in this year’s fundraising Christmas cards painted by artist Anita Bowerman for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

The cards, which come in a pack of 10, are £3.50 plus postage or £5 including postage from www.yorkshireairambulance.org.uk and Anita is also selling limited edition prints from her website www.anitabowerman.co.uk.

Anita, a talented Harrogate-based artist, paints a snowy Yorkshire scene featuring a Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter every year in a bid to boost much-needed funds as the vital life-saving servce relies solely on donations.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week

She often chooses to feature Yorkshire landmarks and The Piece Hall is certainly that thanks to a regeneration project that has seen it become one of the most visited places in Yorkshire due to its spectacular renaissance as an outdoor venue and a place to shop, eat, drink and learn about the history of the 18th century former cloth hal.

This year's Christmas card by Anita Bowerman for the Yorkshire Air Ambulance features the Piece Hall

The Christmas card is titled “Snowy Fun and Festivity at The Piece Hall, Halifax” and captures the essence of the season with a snowy sky backdrop against the picturesque

snow-covered Piece Hall. The heartwarming scene features children playing alongside a Christmas tree.

The yellow Yorkshire Air Ambulance helicopter hovers above as a reminder of its life-saving missions. Anita created the card using a miniature brush to capture the intricate details before digitally scanning the artwork for the Christmas card production.

She says: “I loved illustrating this new Christmas Card for Yorkshire Air Ambulance and hope it will raise essential funds to help them continue their mission to save lives. The Piece Hall is a stunning building which I initially sketched and then painted in watercolour.

"I loved detail of this design, especially painting the children having fun, the building itself and, of course, the famous yellow YAA helicopter.”

With a decade-long history of crafting captivating card designs, Anita’s previous cards for the YAA have featured iconic Yorkshire landscapes including Malham Cove, Ribblehead Viaduct, Ilkley Moor, and Whitby.

The Christmas cards are available for purchase now with all proceeds directly benefiting Yorkshire Air Ambulance. Due to the exclusivity of the design, stocks are

limited. The packs of ten cards are available for purchase on the Yorkshire Air Ambulance website and at various events and stalls organised by Yorkshire Air

Ambulance’s fundraising teams throughout the festive period.

Linda Stead, YAA regional fundraising manager for North and East Yorkshire, says: “We are incredibly thankful to Anita for her ongoing support and dedication in contributing her artistic talent towards our life-saving missions. Anita’s beautiful Christmas cards not only spread festive cheer, but consistently captivate stall visitors, drawing high praise and admiration for their artistic brilliance, all whilst providing crucial support for our essential services.

This artistic collaboration between Anita Bowerman and Yorkshire Air Ambulance not only celebrates Yorkshire’s scenic beauty but also highlights the significance of community support in funding life-saving missions. For more information about Yorkshire Air Ambulance and how you can support the life-saving work of the charity, please visit

www.yaa.org.uk.

The Yorkshire Air Ambulance operates a fleet of Airbus H145 Helicopters, an upgraded 5 blade helicopter and the first of its kind to come of the production line and into the UK. The service is operational 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

Trauma patients are transferred to the nearest major trauma centre, flying at speeds

of up to 160 mph. Yorkshire Air Ambulance paramedics and doctors are seconded from Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust.

As an independent charity, Yorkshire Air Ambulance relies on volunteers and their fundraising efforts to continue its lifesaving work. It currently costs £19,000 per day

to maintain and operate the YAA’s two Airbus H145 Helicopters. Ninety per cent of Yorkshire residents live within a 20-minute flying time from either of the YAA’s two

airbases.