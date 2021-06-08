The prestigious Yorkshire Residential Property Awards charity event is back and calling for entries

Open for entry

The residential property sector has been a rare success story during what has been a distressing time for many businesses, which means there is more reason than ever to celebrate its hard work and achievements.

Variety, the children’s charity, organisers of the Yorkshire Residential Property Awards, has just launched a call for entries and is hoping for a bumper crop after last year’s event was called off due to the pandemic. Tickets for the awards evening on October 14 at New Dock Hall in Leeds are now on sale.

There are also sponsorship opportunities with all funds raised going to Variety’s work in Yorkshire helping sick, disabled and disadvantaged children.

With all last year’s fundraising awards events cancelled due to Covid, Variety was struggling to help Yorkshire families in need until the property and business sector rallied to a desperate cry for help.

Charlotte Farrington, regional development director at Variety, says: “The past 18 months have been incredibly challenging for Variety and the families we support. We saw our turnover drop by more than 67 per cent and fundraising avenues cut-off overnight, forcing us to completely rethink the way in which we operate. As a result and with the fantastic backing of the Yorkshire property and business sectors, we have managed to not only survive but were in a position to fund almost all individual applications received regionally in 2020, which is a great achievement. It has been a collaborative effort with our supporters and one that everyone involved should be incredibly proud of.

“We are not in the clear yet but there is light at the end of the tunnel and we are so excited to welcome everyone back to our events in the second half of this year; to come together and celebrate whilst raising vital funds for our cause. The monies raised at the Yorkshire Residential Property Awards will be used to ensure the ever-growing list of children relying on Variety receive the help they so desperately need.”

Julia Field of Womble Bond Dickinson, the awards’ main sponsor, adds: “We are absolutely delighted to once again support the Yorkshire Residential Property Awards and to celebrate the pivotal role the housing sector pays in the Yorkshire economy. It has been a challenging year for many, but these awards have a tremendous level of support from the industry and the popularity of the event has a direct impact on the monies raised for Variety. It is always rewarding to see how these funds directly benefit young children.”

Other confirmed sponsors are The Yorkshire Post as media partner, DS.Emotion, Edward Architecture, Hampshire Trust Bank, Pegasus Group, Walker Morris, Manning Stainton, CEG and SCP Transport.

Visit yorkshireresidentialpropertyawards.co.uk for more details on the categories listed below. To book tickets and for sponsorship opportunities email: [email protected]

The categories are as follows:

Best Residential Planning Consultant of the Year; Deal of the Year; The ESG Award for any business working in the residential property sector in Yorkshire that can demonstrate innovation and dedication in embracing sustainability/societal impact in any given project, during the period June 2019 – June 2021; Best Large Development (Over 25 units); Best Small Development (25 units and under); Best Design Project, encompassing spectacular design of any given home/apartment/residential space, completed within the period June 2019 – June 2021. Best Designer of the Year – entries for this award will come from architectural/design/landscape architectural practices operating in the Yorkshire residential property sector; Best Residential Developer of the Year; Best Small Agent of the Year (three branches or fewer); Best Large Agent of the Year ( four branches or more).

There is also a Rising Star Award, which seeks to reward the industry’s most promising rising star, working within residential property in Yorkshire. Entrants can be traditionally trained or come from a non-property background, as long as they are making an impact on the industry right now.

Age is no barrier as long as they are relatively new to the industry (within the past five years) and are succeeding beyond expectation in forging a new career for themselves. Submissions should explain how the nominee has demonstrated practice above and beyond expectations, highlight key achievements that make them stand out from the rest and demonstrate the individuals’ potential to contribute to the industry in the future. The entry can be made by the individual or nominated by someone else.