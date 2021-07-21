The renowned Estbek House restaurant in Sandsend is up for sale and here's why

Estbek House restaurant with rooms

Estbek House in Sandsend, near Whitby, is renowned as the only eatery on the Yorkshire Coast with two AA rosettes. Now the much-loved seafood restaurant with rooms is on the market for £1.5m with Hendersons estate agents.

The sale comes after co-owner and MD David Cross and co-owner and chef patron Tim Lawrence took the decision to have a well-earned break after 18 years at the helm of the thriving business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“David hasn’t been well and I worked for 22 years at Trenchers in Whitby before spending 18 years here so we think it is time we had a little break. It’s sad because many of our customers have become friends but we are looking forward to a new chapter in our lives,” says Tim.

Rooms with a view

The duo have attracted a loyal clientele, including a large helping of the rich and famous, after turning what was a bistro into one of Yorkshire’s top restaurants. Opening only in the evenings, guests are encouraged to stay as long as they like and are never rushed, which has played a part in the Estbek being feted as “one of the best restaurants with rooms in the country”.

David and Tim also upgraded the five bedroom suites/ letting rooms, which are hugely popular thanks to the Grade II listed property’s Georgian charm and its location overlooking the beach at Sandsend. “We will miss our regulars and before we put Estbek on the market we phoned them to let them know,” says Tim, who adds: “We will be leaving Estbek House when we sell it but we won’t be leaving Sandsend. We live here and we love it. It is a very magical sort of place.”

Hendersons estate agents say: The Estbek has an excellent reputation for the high-quality service, excellent accommodation, and fine local foods which is evident in the many awards won such as the 2017 White Rose Award for 'Inns and Restaurants with Rooms' as well as two coveted AA Rosettes, as well as a 4 star rating from the AA.

Located in Sandsend, one of the most thriving coastal destinations in the UK, the Estbek looks directly on to the beach. There is ample passing trade all year round due to the popularity of the area. The business is offered to the market together with the freehold of a stunning Grade II listed building.

The seafood restaurant has two AA rosettes

The restaurant is set over two floors. The ground floor area is mostly open plan and is made up of a dining room with bar, kitchen and food prep area, an office and wine cellar. The main restaurant dining area is on the first floor and is split over two rooms and there are two W.C’s that serve the guests. Above the restaurant are five elegant letting rooms, all with ensuites.

There are gardens to both the front and rear together with the potential to lease an additional area of land from Mulgrave Estate.

Sandsend is one of the most sought-after locations and with its fossil-rich rock pools, golden beaches and quirky cottages it is easy to see why. This quaint coastal village is situated just two miles from Whitby and there is so much natural beauty to enjoy, either strolling through Mulgrave Woods or relaxing on the beach.

This is a highly desirable turnkey business and would be a very attractive proposition for either an individual or partnership looking for their first business in this sector which is already established or for an experienced operator looking for an additional business with the potential for an attractive income stream, Very rarely do businesses of this calibre come to the open market so therefore, early viewings must come highly recommended to avoid disappointment.

No expense has been spared on fitting out the property

For details contact Hendersons, tel: 01947 602626, www.myhendersons.co.uk

The kitchen where chef-patron Tim is in charge

One of the letting rooms above the restaurant