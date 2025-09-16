The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now, over two centuries later, those same doors are opening again – this time to welcome a new community.

The historic 36-acre site on the edge of York city centre is about to be redeveloped into a carefully considered residential scheme of 120 homes.

The team behind the transformation, which expected to start before the end of the year, is Manchester-based developer PJ Livesey, known nationally for its work with sensitive heritage sites.

The Retreat is a historic 36-acre site on the edge of York city centre. Picture: PJ Livesey

The Retreat, however, presents a uniquely personal challenge. Most of the vast site, including the landscape, is listed. “It’s a project that asks for care, not just conversion,” says Richard Lawrence, head of design at PJ Livesey.

“This place is deeply significant, not just architecturally but ethically. The whole landscape was designed as part of the therapy. That means every decision we’ve made had to be respectful – not just to the bricks, but to the ideals.”

Founded by Quaker William Tuke in response to the death of a fellow friend, Hannah Mills, The Retreat pioneered compassionate mental health care in an era dominated by harsh Victorian asylums. Patients were referred to as ‘the family’, restraints were banned, and staff were chosen for their kindness rather than medical qualifications. “It was never meant to be a healthcare facility in the conventional sense,” says Richard.

Over the years, the site grew to accommodate changing needs, with additional buildings emerging through the 19th and 20th centuries. The landscape, now listed in its own right, remained central. Patients gardened, walked, played cricket, painted in the open air. Many of those grounds and outbuildings survive today and will be preserved or adapted under the new plans, along with a colourful peacock, named Percy.

The landscape – now listed in its own right – remained central to The Retreat. Patients gardened, walked, played cricket, painted in the open air. Picture: Picasa

The multi-million pound redevelopment will see around 70 per cent of the homes created through careful conversion, and 30 per cent via new-build additions. Most of the original structures, including the elegant central wing and the early 20th-century recreation hall, will become apartments.

Smaller buildings such as the Gentleman’s Lodge and the former farm will become family homes. Only more recent, less sympathetic additions will be removed.

“Many of the buildings were still in use when we first visited in 2021,” says Richard. “They’d fallen into varying states of disrepair, but the integrity was there. The key was not to overwhelm it with new elements.”

A comprehensive audit of the building’s 500 windows is currently underway, which will result in a detailed plan outlining the future of each window, whether it will be preserved, restored, or replaced with a replica.

Richard Lawrence, head of design at PJ Livesey.

The few new-build houses, which will form phase one of the scheme, will be located on the site’s periphery, preserving the sightlines, green space, and the contemplative atmosphere that once defined daily life here. Historic England and the Quaker ownership group, who sold the site, have been closely involved in shaping the outcome.

With technical drawings underway and tendering in progress, construction is expected to begin before the end of the year. The full build is projected to take five years.

Public consultation has been extensive, and the team recently opened the site as part of the York Unlocked heritage weekend, welcoming over 800 visitors, many of them former staff.

“For some, it’s bittersweet,” admits Richard. “You could see it in their faces – memories rushing back. But overwhelmingly, people have been positive. They want to see the site lived in again, not left to crumble.”

When complete, The Retreat will not be a public park, but limited access to parts of the site is being explored – potentially via events, QR-code access or guided heritage trails.

Maintaining 36 acres of landscape will be the responsibility of the future residents, through service charges that are still being finalised.

“What we hope is that it becomes a real community,” says Richard. “The kind of place where children are playing in the gardens, where you can walk through trees that once shaded generations of patients. You feel the ethos in every corner.”

Indeed, much of that ethos remains carved into the fabric of the site – from austere Quaker gravestones that make no distinction between the famous -industrialist and philanthropist Joseph Rowntree is buried there – and the forgotten, to wide, bar-free windows designed to lift the spirit rather than imprison it.

“It wasn’t just a building,” says Richard. “It was a belief system, a way of thinking about people. We’re not just restoring bricks and mortar – we’re trying to preserve a philosophy.”