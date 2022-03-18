The revival of The Piece Hall and brilliant screenwriting are luring more house hunters to Halifax

The spectacular renaissance of central Halifax and its environs says everything about the power of architecture and culture to completely transform a place and its property market.

Like many other post-industrial northern towns, Halifax had suffered from a lack of investment and the insidious rise of online shopping when writer and producer Sally Wainwright put the spotlight on it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The much-loved Last Tango in Halifax TV series helped turn heads towards the town and its surrounding villages but interest was off the scale when Sally’s televised, real life story of Anne Lister, aka Gentleman Jack, aired in May 2019. Pilgrimages to Anne’s former home, Shibden Hall, began. Add to that the investment that has gone into the gargantuan Grade I-listed Georgian Piece Hall, a place to find fabulous independent shops, great places to eat and drink, along with the best gigs and events and a cool yet inclusive vibe, and you have rocket fuel.

Dancing Hares artist Sophie Ryder is exhibiting at The Piece Hall until May 23. Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

The effect on the housing market is apparent with more buyers coming from outside the area, says estate agent Ben Waites, a director of Walker Singleton/Charnock Bates. Multiple offers and quick sales are now the norm and Ben adds: “People’s perception of Halifax has changed and the increased awareness that Gentleman Jack and The Piece Hall have created with people from outside the area is very noticeable.”

When they travel to pay homage to Anne Lister and to visit The Piece Hall, the good transport links become apparent. Leeds and Manchester are equidistant via the M62 and there are rail services to both cities from Halifax.

The historic buildings and the rugged, rural beauty of the surrounding area is also a selling point as are some of the schools.Yasmin Lee, residential sales manager at William H. Brown, Halifax, says: “We have had buyers from all over the country, including one of the people who worked on the TV sets here. She travels all over for work but she loves it here, especially the walks.”

Rightmove statistics show that house prices in Halifax postcode areas have risen by an average 11 per cent over the last year bringing the average home value to £201,326 with terraced properties selling for an average price of £154,263, though Ben Waites adds that some sought-after properties have seen increases of 25 per cent and over.

Writer Sally Wainwright and Suranne Jones at The Piece Hall in Halifax

Hipperholme (thanks to easy access to the M62), Barkisland, Greetland and Ripponden are also popular, along with Northowram. In central Halifax, the Savile Park area, Skircoat Green and Well Head remain the most desirable places for families, though Holmfield is a draw due to the top-performing Trinity Academy school. As for other up-and-coming areas, Ben Waites points to Southowram and West Vale.

Most out-of-town buyers are in their mid-thirties to late forties with many able to work from home some or all of the time so office space is a must and a significant number of buyers want a semi-rural house with one or two acres of land so they can live the good life.

Natalie Fry, 48, owner of Grid Thirteen Luxury Interiors, grew up in Halifax and still lives there. She says: “I’ve seen Halifax change in the last couple of years. There’s a real buzz about it. Repurposing The Piece Hall and having independent traders and big name acts there has made a huge difference. It’s a creative hub, a destination for visitors and a meeting point for locals. On a sunny afternoon it could be mistaken for a European plaza.”

Lee House, Shibden, is on the market for £1.25m. This Georgian home in the heart of the sought-after Shibden Valley has been sensitively and beautifully modernised. www.charnockbates.co.uk