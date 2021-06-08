The story behind this fabulous converted barn for sale in fashionable Farnley Tyas

The converted barn for sale in Farnley Tyas

While many buyers dream of a move-in ready property that needs no work at all, it is the stuff of nightmares for Claire Craven. She enjoys the challenge of renovating, designing and sourcing and her latest project proves that she has a real talent for it.

She and her husband, Rob, bought their Grade II listed converted barn at Park Mews, Farnley Tyas, two years ago after a year spent working with the developer to create a home that is filled with original character while providing for 21st century living.

“It took a year to convert the barn and because we agreed to buy it early we were able to have a lot of input. One of my main aims was to retain the historic features and make sure they were on show, including the beams and trusses and the stone window sills,” says Claire, who also made alterations to the developer’s plans for the interior and fit-out.

The light-filled sitting room with wood-burning stove

This included creating a fourth bedroom and laying stone floors as reference to the old barn floors. The walls are painted in calming neutrals, including Farrow & Ball’s LampRoom Gray, Cornforth White and Purbeck Stone.

The bespoke, handmade oak kitchen made to Claire’s specification is from Duval, which is based in Slaithwaite with the lights over the island from Neptune. The main bathroom is from Bathrooms by Design in Skelmanthorpe. The look is pared back to reflect the rustic simplicity of the barn’s original state, which is why Claire invested in wood shutters instead of curtains.

The property is now for sale at has four double bedrooms, including a principal bedroom with en-suite and dressing room, a spectacular double height hallway, a large living/ dining/kitchen space with wood-burning stove, a snug, a large office and a utility/boot room. Outside, is a garage, driveway and garden.

Claire and Rob are now selling the barn, which is on the market for £765,000, to look for another property project but are sad to leave their rural idyll. “The truth is I get bored if I haven’t got a property to work on. I love bringing them back to life,” says Claire. “It will be really difficult to let this go because we love it but at the same time I am looking forward to the next challenge.”

The barn s full of original, architecural features

Farnley Tyas is a sought-after rural village with easy access to the M1 and to Huddersfield. It has an outstanding primary school, a pub and a cafe/bistro.

Contact: Simon Blyth estate agents, tel: 01484 689689, www.simonblyth.co.ukFabulous converted bar for dale

One of the spacious bedrooms

The original beams are exposed rather than blocked in with a dropped ceiling

No expense has been spared on the stylish fit-out of this barn

The property is in the sought-after village of Farnley Tyas