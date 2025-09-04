The Yorkshire Dales village that proves popular with buyers

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dale Eddison and Dacre, Son & Hartley say this picturesque corner of the Yorkshire Dales is popular among buyers.

Five out of eight stone-built cottages have been sold at the new Pant Copy development, which was developed by Venturi Homes and marketed by Dale Eddison.

Meanwhile, Tom Galloway, who heads up Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Settle offices, says older properties in the village are also proving popular.

Church of the Epiphany in Austwick in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Picture: Tony Johnson

“The Dales has always been a go-to spot for country-loving buyers looking to relocate for the beautiful scenery, peaceful surroundings, stunning walks and cycling opportunities,” says Carrie d’Arcy, senior new homes manager at Dale Eddison.

“After Covid we saw the rush to get out into the country and this year has been no different.”

Recent sales at Pant Copy have included buyers from West Yorkshire, Cheshire and Wiltshire. There’s even interest from a retiree based in Cornwall, drawn by the promise of “neighbours who actually say hello to you”.

Mr Galloway says that although a few buyers are local, most are coming from further afield. “The majority of buyers are retired couples who have been living in Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, London, or wherever, and who want to live in the countryside,” he adds.

Austwick’s appeal lies not only in its natural beauty but also in its vibrant community.

The village boasts a popular pub, The Gamecock, known for its hearty food and local ales, and the Traddock Hotel, a favourite for afternoon teas and special occasion dining.

There’s also a post office, a primary school, and a calendar full of events, from film nights to wine and cheese evenings.

“Austwick is one of the most attractive villages in the Dales,” says Carrie. “It’s perfectly located for walkers, nature lovers, foodies and those just looking to escape the cities. Yet you’ve got Settle and Skipton nearby for all your essentials, plus a train line to keep you connected.”

The grade two listed White House is Austwick’s most expensive home currently on the market. The five bedroom property, which has mullion windows and traditional beams, an in-house sauna and a paddock, is for sale at £985,000 with Hackney and Leigh.

Meanwhile, Dacre, Son & Hartley’s Settle office is currently marketing a three bedroom bungalow in the village for £545,000, along with a two bedroom bungalow for £349,000 and a three bedroom semi-detached home on Clapham Road for £289,000.

Last week, it completed the sale of Silverdale for £595,000, which was sold after a couple of weeks on the market.

"I’ve been here for 12 years and Austwick has always been one of our most popular villages,” says Mr Galloway. “It’s very pretty and it’s a nice community with a pub that has a good reputation.”

The final trio of properties available at Pant Copy includes a three bedroom home along with two, two bedroom homes.

“People can be put off by the idea of new builds, expecting huge estates or poor quality,” says Carrie.

“But independent developers like Venturi Homes build with real care in some of Yorkshire’s most desirable locations.