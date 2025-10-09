The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Attendees at this year’s event, which took place at New Dock Hall, Leeds, were invited to kick off the evening by testing their competitive streaks in a light-hearted round of property-themed Top Trumps and a tower-building challenge using Magna-Tiles. It set the tone for an evening that combined celebration, community spirit and generosity.

The annual awards brought together Yorkshire’s leading residential property professionals and trailblazers, recognising excellence across the sector while raising vital funds for Yorkshire Children’s Charity. The event was hosted by television presenter and broadcaster Angela Scanlon, with The Yorkshire Post among the sponsors.

Other supporters includeds major sponsor Gowlings WLG, and co-sponsors Edward Architects, Hampshire Trust Bank, SCP Transport, DS Emotion, Zenko, Walker Morris and Vistry.

Sharon Dale, former property editor of The Yorkshire Post, who won the Lifetime Achievement award. Picture: DJB Photography

The awards celebrated some of the most impressive developments, individuals and companies shaping the region’s housing landscape.

Sharon Dale, The Yorkshire Post’s former property and interiors editor, was honoured with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award.

She said she was deeply touched to be recognised by the judges. "I was at the Yorkshire Post for 27 years and loved working for this still great newspaper,” she said. “What began as a weekly half page of property eventually became a property supplement and my full time job. “I loved every minute of it because property matters and it is multi faceted.It is home, it is investment, it is design and it matters greatly to all of us. “From writing about everything from fabulous houses, house prices and changes in legislation to tackling rogue builders, bad landlords and campaigning for the government to tackle the building safety crisis, I’ve loved every minute of my property journey working for what is the best regional newspaper bar none.”

She added: “Another highlight of my property journalism journey has been helping promote and judge the Residential Real Estate Awards organised by the truly wonderful Yorkshire Children’s Charity.

The Yorkshires. Residential Real Estate Awards. Picture: DJB Photography

"Charity founders Charlotte and Annabel are heroines going above and beyond to make young lives better.”

Meanwhile, Wood Street Collection in Wakefield took home Best Large Development and Brewster Bye Architects was named Best Residential Consultancy Practice.

Craven Barn in North Yorkshire won Best Small Development, with Myrings taking Best Small Agent, and GSC Grays recognised as Best Large Agent.

Platform was named Best Residential Operator, Spinners Yard won Best in Build to Rent, and Forge New Homes took the title of Best Residential Developer. Vistry was honoured as Yorkshire’s Game Changer and Muneebah Shaheen was named Rising Star.

However, the event was more than just an awards ceremony. It raised thousands of pounds for Yorkshire Children’s Charity, helping to support children in the region who are disadvantaged due to ill health, disability or financial hardship.

Funds will go towards the charity’s ‘Warm, Dry and Ready to Learn’ winter support campaign, which this year is helping more than 2,300 primary school children living in destitution by providing essential winter items such as warm coats, shoes, bedding and toiletries.

Charlotte Farrington, founder and chief executive of Yorkshire Children’s Charity, said: “As a charity, the support we receive from the Yorkshire residential sector is crucial to making our winter campaign and other project work possible.

"With child poverty rates at their highest in 20 years, the need for our work has never been greater.

“We have committed to helping every child that was put forward to us by schools as being in critical need of winter support because it was the right and humane thing to do.

"However, we made this commitment without having raised the funds to do so and as a result, are facing a huge shortfall.”

She added that the campaign aims not only to meet immediate needs but also to create lasting change. “This campaign is not just to meet immediate needs but also to reduce the barriers preventing vulnerable children from achieving their full potential.”

Last year, 80 per cent of schools involved with the initiative reported improved attendance thanks to the support received.

One school said: “Receiving winter essentials has had a profound impact on improving the well-being of children and families at our school.

"These provisions have alleviated financial pressures on families, ensuring that children are warm and ready to learn. By addressing basic needs, we have seen an improvement in attendance, engagement, and overall morale among students.”