These are the five most expensive streets in Yorkshire, according to Halifax

Naturally, all of the top 10 most expensive streets in the country are in London, but Halifax has also released the top five in the Yorkshire region.

Tite Street in the Borough of Kensington and Chelsea in London takes the crown for the most expensive street to live in nationally, with the average house price costing an eye-watering £28,902,000.

But streets in West and North Yorkshire take up the top five spots in the Yorkshire and the Humber region according to the data released today (December 22).

Fulwith Mill Lane, in Harrogate.

Top of the list in Yorkshire is Fulwith Mill Lane in Harrogate, which has an average house price of almost £1.8m.

Second on the list is Ling Lane in Leeds, with an average price of just over £1.5m, followed by Hag Farm Road in Ilkley at just under £1,5m.

In fourth place is Linton Lane in Wetherby, and fifth is Sandmoor Drive in Leeds, both with average house prices of around £1.35m.

Esther Dijkstra, mortgage director at Lloyds Bank, said: “London’s dominance of the top ten most expensive streets in the UK continues, with property prices on some of the most famous roads in the capital averaging £19 million.

"Homes in the South East’s most expensive streets will set you back around £5.5 million, and you’ll benefit from more rural locations all within commuting distance of the capital.

"“However, much like house prices overall, homes in London have not experienced the same meteoric rise as other regions this year. Buyers with deeper pockets may be starting to look beyond the capital for their next grand home.”

The average price of a home on one of the ten most expensive streets in both the North and West Midlands increased 11 per cent in a year, making them the two best performing regions.

In the North West they have increased by five per cent on average, followed by the East Midlands at four per cent. London, in comparison, experienced just a one per cent increase.