These are the two Yorkshire gardens in the running to be voted best in Britain

Eight gardens, including two in Yorkshire, are competing to be crowned Garden of the Year in a public vote.

By Grace Hammond
Monday, 4th April 2022, 12:21 pm
Updated Monday, 4th April 2022, 12:22 pm

The shortlist includes Parcevall Hall Gardens in North Yorkshire, a renowned historic plantsman’s garden at Skyreholme, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Laid out by the late Sir William Milner from 1927 onwards, the 24-acre gardens are planted with specimens from around the world, many collected from China and the Himalayas.

Another Yorkshire contender is Wentworth Woodhouse’s gardens in South Yorkshire which include a wildflower meadow, ancient trees and 18th century follies.

Head gardener Phil Nelson pictured at Parcevall Hall Gardens, Skyreholme, near Skipton, last year. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe

Ben Cowell, director general of Historic Houses, said: “We are very excited to launch this public vote, at the start of what we hope will be a very successful year for open gardens.

“The award shines a welcome spotlight on our national passion for horticulture – so we encourage every one to look at the shortlist and cast their vote.”

Newby Hall & Gardens in North Yorkshire was the last Yorkshire winner of the award in 2019. Voting closes on September 30, with the results announced in November.

