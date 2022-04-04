These are the two Yorkshire gardens in the running to be voted best in Britain

The shortlist includes Parcevall Hall Gardens in North Yorkshire, a renowned historic plantsman’s garden at Skyreholme, in the Yorkshire Dales National Park.
Laid out by the late Sir William Milner from 1927 onwards, the 24-acre gardens are planted with specimens from around the world, many collected from China and the Himalayas.
Another Yorkshire contender is Wentworth Woodhouse’s gardens in South Yorkshire which include a wildflower meadow, ancient trees and 18th century follies.
Read More
Ben Cowell, director general of Historic Houses, said: “We are very excited to launch this public vote, at the start of what we hope will be a very successful year for open gardens.
“The award shines a welcome spotlight on our national passion for horticulture – so we encourage every one to look at the shortlist and cast their vote.”
Newby Hall & Gardens in North Yorkshire was the last Yorkshire winner of the award in 2019. Voting closes on September 30, with the results announced in November.