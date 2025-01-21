These are the Yorkshire towns that saw the biggest house price increases in 2024

House prices in Yorkshire and the Humber saw a notable uptick in 2024, as more than half of homes in the region increased in value.

The Yorkshire Lifestyle : The very best culture and features delivered to your inbox each week Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to analysis from property website Zoopla, 1.5 million homes across the region increased in value by one per cent or more last year.

In total, six in ten properties in Yorkshire and the Humber saw their value rise in 2024, with some areas seeing significant gains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Homes in Ripon, North Yorkshire, saw value increases of up to £15,700, while in Normanton, West Yorkshire, 81 per cent of homes recorded value growth of at least one per cent.

According to analysis from property website Zoopla, 1.5 million homes across the region increased in value by one per cent or more last year. Picture: Aldeca Productions - stock.adobe

Yorkshire and the Humber ranked fourth nationally for regional house price growth, following the North West, North East, and East Midlands. Similarly, six in ten homes in Scotland also experienced growth in value last year.

Half of the UK’s 30 million homes increased in value in 2024 as house prices returned to growth following a fall in house prices over 2023 due to weakened buyer demand as a result of higher borrowing costs.

More homeowners have seen their property increase in value last year, compared with 2023, according to calculations by Zoopla.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around half of UK homes increased in value by one per cent or more in 2024, it estimated.

This equated to around 15 million properties with prices increasing, up from just over 10 million in 2023.

While 2024 saw a broad recovery of house prices, around a third of homes recorded price declines of one per cent or more last year, equating to just over nine million properties.

In Beverley, East Yorkshire, 57 per cent of homes decreased in value by an average of £5,100 in 2024, according to Zoopla.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Just under six million homes last year recorded broadly static prices.

The falls in property values tended to be more concentrated across southern England , as higher mortgage rates reduced buying power, Zoopla said.

Taking into account price rises and falls, the average property value increased by £2,400 last year.

Richard Donnell , executive director at Zoopla said: “The housing market returned to growth in 2024 but the pattern of home value changes across Britain is far from uniform. There is headroom for prices to increase in markets where housing is affordable compared to incomes, which covers many parts of northern England and Scotland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In contrast, affordability is more of a constraint on price rises in southern England , where the market continues to adjust to higher borrowing costs.

“Faster income growth is helping to repair affordability, supporting moving decisions in 2025."

Zoopla’s research comes as property firm Hamptons found the average house seller in Yorkshire and the Humber made a 40 per cent gross profit in 2024, sealing the deal for £60,380 more than they had originally paid for their property.

Across England and Wales, sellers sold for an average of £91,820 more than they had originally paid for their property. In percentage terms, the average seller made a 42 per cent gross profit, which was the lowest return since at least 2015, when records started, property firm Hamptons said. On average, sellers had owned their property for just under nine years. In cash terms, the average gross profit made by sellers in 2024 was £10,830 lower than 2023 and down from a peak of £112,930 in 2022 when strong house price growth pushed gross gains (before costs were factored in) into six figures for the first time in the study. Despite lower price gains last year, 91 per cent of households are estimated to have achieved more than they paid. House sellers saw more than double the percentage gains recorded by those selling a flat last year, according to the research. The average house sold in 2024 for 47 per cent more than its purchase price, while the average flat sold for 23 per cent more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The average price gain made by house sellers in London last year fell below £200,000 for the first time since at least 2015.

The average 2024 seller in London saw the value of their property rise by £172,350 since purchase, £31,840 less than those who sold in 2023.