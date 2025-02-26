For many people, living in York means dreaming of a home with a view of the river – a feature that tops many wishlists.

Interior designer Ella De Wastney experienced this first-hand when she bought a property in Earlsborough Terrace 20 years ago. She was so enchanted by the location, she decided to buy the house next door.

The four bedroom property, next to their home was a former B&B but was used by Ella and her husband, Mal, as accommodation for staff working in a restaurant they owned on King Street.

After they sold the restaurant building and the staff moved out, the property was vacant for several years until Ella decided to transform it into a superb private home.

Earlsborough Terrace in York. Picture supplied by Prime Residential

The property, which features a south facing riverfront garden, has been sympathetically refurbished with meticulous attention to detail and with no expense spared.

"I’ve made the property very aspirational because you can walk to platform three, for the train to London, in four minutes,” says Ella. “It’s washed throughout in an antique white and it’s styled inside with Amtico flooring, column radiators, Tom Dixon light fittings and artwork so that if someone should come up from London, it’s up to the mark.”

The newly fitted shaker style kitchen, with white quartz work surfaces and a striking pink island, sits at the centre of the home.

"It’s my favourite part of the house because it’s the hub of the home,” says Ella. “As you look out from the kitchen, there’s a window sill and you can see a dip in the middle where people used to sit and chat with neighbours. I didn’t want to change it because I like it as a little feature.”

The property includes a contemporary shaker style kitchen. Picture supplied by Prime Residential

There is a generous sitting room to the front with a cosy log burner and a further reception room to the rear with feature panelling and access to a private courtyard garden plus a garage/workshop with potential for further development subject to consent.

There are three bedrooms on the first floor, the principal with two windows, delightful riverside views and an contemporary en suite shower room.

A well proportioned family bathroom serves the other two bedrooms with a large walk-in shower.On the second floor is the fourth bedroom, ideal for guests or independent teenagers, which also benefits from a newly fitted en suite. The property enjoys a commanding position on Earlsborough Terrace with elevated river views.

The property has been refurbished to a high standard throughout. Picture supplied by Prime Residential

The road has been fitted with proven flood defences and is currently deemed low risk of river flooding by the Environment Agency.

“The best thing is in the morning when you sit outside with a coffee and watch all the boats going past because the rowing club is on the opposite side of the river. It’s a really lovely spot,” says Ella.

Although Ella and Mal have no intention of moving themselves, they decided to sell the house next door with a view to eventually buying another investment property, possibly abroad. “Now the kids are grown up and gone we have a bit more freedom,” she says.