The barn conversion is perfectly positioned in the well-served rural hamlet of Mankinholes, which sits betwen Hebden Bridge and Todmorden

Visitors to this five-bedroom barn conversion struggle to find superlatives that are powerful enough to describe the property and its magnificent location. The incredible views are among the very best in Yorkshire, which is saying something given the strong competition. Abrahams Barn, now for sale for £695,000 with Anthony j Turner, is in the picturesque hamlet of Mankinholes, which sits beneath Stoodley Pike, the 1,300ft hill topped with a famous 19th-century monument that is visible for miles around.

Designer Dan Walker, who grew up nearby, bought the property 11 years ago after returning from a 20 year stint working in London. He says: “I’d always had a hankering to move back to this area and when this came on the market, the decision was made. The location and the views are glorious.” During his time at Abrahams Barn, which sits between Hebden Bridge and Todmorden, the property has been re-roofed and new windows installed but there is also huge untapped potential in the garage/workshop. Before making the decision to move to be closer to family, Dan had plans to convert it into a studio/office with its own kitchen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leaving behind the outstanding views, the beautiful barn conversion, his garden and being part of Mankinholes community will undoubtedly be hard but, as he says: “family comes first” and his loss will be a considerable gain for the next owner. “I will be very sad to leave this place because I do a lot of fell running and mountain biking from here and there are lovely walks from the doorstep, including to Gaddings Dam, Stoodley Pike and Hebden Bridge. Plus, two of the best pubs in the area, The Shepherd’s Rest and The Top Brink, are also within walking distance,” says Dan, who adds that while Mankinholes is rural, it isn’t cut off and there are hourly buses to Todmorden.

The property has great views of Stoodley Pike

Abrahams Barn has retained many of its original features and has an entrance lobby, utility and w.c. and a stylish dining kitchen with Aga cooker. The sitting room has a magnificent fireplace and two full height windows in the place of the old arched barn doors.The ground floor has four double bedrooms and a house bathroom and upstairs there is a principal bedroom plus a study/dressing room and a luxurious bathroom. Outside, there are large gardens with a vegetable plot, plenty of parking and a detached workshop/garage.

*Contact: Anthony J. Turner, tel: 01422 846770, www.anthonyjturner.co.uk. Please support The Yorkshire Post and become a subscriber today. Your subscription will help us to continue to bring quality news to the people of Yorkshire. In return, you'll see fewer ads on site, get free access to our app and receive exclusive members-only offers. Click here to subscribe

The grounds with more sensational rural views

The former barn has many original features that blend perfectly with the contemporary interiors

A walkway connects the upstairs rooms via the spectacular double height space

Another view of the main living space

The first floor study/sitting room with sensational, long-range views