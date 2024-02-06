All Sections
This barn conversion for sale near York is one of the best you will see

No expense has been in creating Mill Hill Barn, which was originally the threshing barn, granary and cart sheds of Mount Pleasant Farm in the village of Wheldrake near York.
Sharon Dale
By Sharon Dale
Published 6th Feb 2024, 10:39 GMT

The original structures were taken down brick by brick and re-constructed using mix of original and cleaned clamp bricks under a new roof of reclaimed Welsh slate.

The four bedroom home now has new green oak king post trusses and beams throughout with a lime wash finish, along with a host of exposed original features that tell the story of the property’s past live.

There is an entrance hall, with a double height exposed brick wall and bespoke solid oak staircase, a study, sitting room and guest suite, all overlooking the gardens. A kitchen with adjoining dining room has rustic pine flooring and double height glazing plus access to a courtyard garden with views of the Yorkshire Wolds. The kitchen includes Neff appliances, a Quooker tap and a four oven electric Aga

There are also four double bedrooms set over two floors and there are three ensuites and a house bathroom. The property also has a host of mod cons including high speed fibre broadband, Sky satellite, a Sonos sound system, Control 4 programmed lighting an Aritco 5 person lift, underfloor heating powered by air source heat pump and a water softener.Outside is a garage block with three bays and gardens overlooking a series of wildflower meadows and open countryside as far as the eye can see. Wheldrake is eight miles south east of York and has a local store, post office, two hairdressers, a cafe, pub, church and a primary school. The property is £2.25m with www.savills.co.uk

The conversion saw no expense spared on the fabric of the building and its design

1. Big is beautiful

The conversion saw no expense spared on the fabric of the building and its design

The inner courtyard with plenty of space has been beautufully designed with spaces for eating and relaxing

2. Windows to the world

The inner courtyard with plenty of space has been beautufully designed with spaces for eating and relaxing

This open plan living/kitchen/dining area has been carefully thought through and the decor is stunning

3. An open plan space

This open plan living/kitchen/dining area has been carefully thought through and the decor is stunning

The long range rural views from the house are spectacular and the village with a host of amenities is close by

4. Through the arch windows

The long range rural views from the house are spectacular and the village with a host of amenities is close by

