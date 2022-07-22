Flax Mill is a converted mill in Askrigg now for sale and attracting attention

This converted flax mill for sale in the Yorkshire Dales has sparked a buyer frenzy

Buyers are competing for this converted flax mill for sale in the Yorkshire Dales

By Sharon Dale
Friday, 22nd July 2022, 11:17 pm

This Grade II listed converted textile mill in Askrigg has captured the hearts of would-be buyers. It is on the market for offers over £550,000 and, such is the interest, it is going to best and final offers with a deadline of noon on August 1, 2022.

Tim Gower, a director at Robin Jessop estate agency, says: "Working with an architect specialising in historic buildings, the current vendors have created a fabulous country property, which will also give the new owners the potential to reconfigure the current space or to create a separate residential unit. Additionally, for those who wish to work from home, it presents a wide range of opportunities for development."

The property, with far-reaching views and bordered by Paddock Beck, has five bedrooms and the principal rooms are set over two floors while the lower ground floor of garaging and storage offers further scope for development if required.

Outside is a traditional grass meadow, mature trees and stream within a plot extending to almost two acres. For details viist www.robinjessop.co.uk

1. Rear view

The property looks good from all approaches

Photo: Robin Jessop

Photo Sales

2. Please be seated

The sitting room is full of character and has rural views

Photo: Robin Jessop

Photo Sales

3. Potential

The lower ground floor of garaging and storage offers further scope for development if required.

Photo: Robin Jessop

Photo Sales

4. Homeward bound

The property is accessed by a lane and is surrounded by natural beauty

Photo: Robin Jessop

Photo Sales
Yorkshire Dales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4